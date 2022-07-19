Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:30 2022-07-19 am EDT
11.77 EUR   +15.11%
03:30aFrench State Offers $9.9 Billion for EDF Takeover; Shares Surge 15%
MT
03:16aFrance aims to close EDF delisting by end October - source
RE
03:11aEDF shares rise 15% after France details buyout plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France aims to close EDF delisting by end October - source

07/19/2022 | 03:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the EDF gas-fired power plant in Bouchain

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government aims to complete the process of delisting French nuclear group EDF by the end of October, a Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Mathieu Rosemain)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 84 274 M 85 696 M 85 696 M
Net income 2022 -8 322 M -8 462 M -8 462 M
Net Debt 2022 60 269 M 61 286 M 61 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,24x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 38 198 M 38 843 M 38 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,23 €
Average target price 10,73 €
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.53%38 843
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.41%47 893
SEMPRA ENERGY12.91%47 535
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-9.26%30 230
ACWA POWER COMPANY81.67%29 165