Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Electricité de France
News
Summary
EDF
FR0010242511
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
(EDF)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
03:30 2022-07-19 am EDT
11.77
EUR
+15.11%
03:30a
French State Offers $9.9 Billion for EDF Takeover; Shares Surge 15%
MT
03:16a
France aims to close EDF delisting by end October - source
RE
03:11a
EDF shares rise 15% after France details buyout plan
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
France aims to close EDF delisting by end October - source
07/19/2022 | 03:16am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - The French government aims to complete the process of delisting French nuclear group EDF by the end of October, a Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Mathieu Rosemain)
© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:30a
French State Offers $9.9 Billion for EDF Takeover; Shares Surge 15%
MT
03:16a
France aims to close EDF delisting by end October - source
RE
03:11a
EDF shares rise 15% after France details buyout plan
RE
02:47a
France to pay 9.7 bln euros to take full control of EDF
RE
02:38a
France offers 12 euros per share to take full control of EDF
RE
01:16a
French Government to Pay $9.8 Billion to Take EDF Private
DJ
07/18
French Government May Opt To Nationalize EDF Via Voluntary Offer
MT
07/18
France to announce details of EDF nationalisation
RE
07/18
UK Regulator Opens Consultation On Radioactive Waste Storage At EDF's Nuclear Project I..
MT
07/17
EDF employee shareholders poised to sue France over nationalisation plan - statement
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Asos, Avis Budget, Meritage Homes, Kansas City Southern, UPS...
2021
EDF ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2020
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
: French utility EDF plans cost cuts, more asset sales
RE
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
84 274 M
85 696 M
85 696 M
Net income 2022
-8 322 M
-8 462 M
-8 462 M
Net Debt 2022
60 269 M
61 286 M
61 286 M
P/E ratio 2022
-4,24x
Yield 2022
0,19%
Capitalization
38 198 M
38 843 M
38 843 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,17x
EV / Sales 2023
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
163 423
Free-Float
18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
10,23 €
Average target price
10,73 €
Spread / Average Target
4,91%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre
Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon
Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot
Independent Director
Claire Pédini
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
3.53%
38 843
NATIONAL GRID PLC
4.41%
47 893
SEMPRA ENERGY
12.91%
47 535
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC
-8.33%
37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
-9.26%
30 230
ACWA POWER COMPANY
81.67%
29 165
