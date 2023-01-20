Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
2023-01-20
12.00 EUR    0.00%
France now holds over 90% in EDF, allowing for squeeze-out, ministry says

01/20/2023 | 03:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Visit at EDF's Penly Nuclear Power Plant

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state acquired enough EDF shares on the market to start squeeze-out proceedings as it fully nationalises the nuclear energy giant, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The government now holds 92.71% of voting rights in EDF, the ministry said, marking the successful end of the full takeover proceedings, launched by President Emmanuel Macron's government last summer, which cost Paris some $10 million.

Debt-laden EDF, Europe's biggest nuclear power operator, runs France's nuclear reactor fleet, some hydropower plants and other production sites and supplies millions of households with electricity.

Its de-listing from the Paris stock market will be the end of an era for the utility which was partially privatised in 2005, when a chunk of its share capital was floated at 33 euros ($35.82) a share.

The government last year offered minority shareholders 12 euros per share - still a 53% premium to the company's trading value at the time after EDF had suffered various setbacks including unplanned reactor outages, delays and cost overruns in building new plants, and government-imposed power tariff caps.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 91 608 M 99 271 M 99 271 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 740 M -14 740 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 62 956 M 62 956 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 48 579 M 48 579 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,35 €
Spread / Average Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 385
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY1.75%107 133
SEMPRA ENERGY1.39%48 967
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.77%47 040
ENGIE-6.84%32 609
ACWA POWER COMPANY6.45%31 492