France now holds over 90% in EDF, allowing for squeeze-out, ministry says

The government now holds 92.71% of voting rights in EDF, the ministry said, marking the successful end of the full takeover proceedings, launched by President Emmanuel Macron's government last summer, which cost Paris some $10 million.

Debt-laden EDF, Europe's biggest nuclear power operator, runs France's nuclear reactor fleet, some hydropower plants and other production sites and supplies millions of households with electricity.

Its de-listing from the Paris stock market will be the end of an era for the utility which was partially privatised in 2005, when a chunk of its share capital was floated at 33 euros ($35.82) a share.

The government last year offered minority shareholders 12 euros per share - still a 53% premium to the company's trading value at the time after EDF had suffered various setbacks including unplanned reactor outages, delays and cost overruns in building new plants, and government-imposed power tariff caps.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Josie Kao)