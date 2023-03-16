Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:16 2023-03-16 pm EDT
11.83 EUR    0.00%
02:21pFrance nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw
RE
06:03aEuropean Natural Gas Prices on Downward Trajectory, Boosting Coal-to-Gas Switching, ANZ Bank Says
MT
03/15Britain considers coal power back-up for next winter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw

03/16/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDF publishes 2022 annual results

PARIS (Reuters) - French nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Thursday the discovery of a "thermal fatigue" default at one of EDF nuclear plants required further analysis.

The watchdog had earlier this month ordered the power giant to revise its inspection and repair strategy following the discovery of three additional cracks on nuclear reactors.

It said the group's the revised strategy would make it possible to control, by the end of 2023, more than 90% of the repaired welds identified as priorities.

However it added that it would pursue its dialogue with the company to ensure the envisaged schedule is appropriate.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
02:21pFrance nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw
RE
06:03aEuropean Natural Gas Prices on Downward Trajectory, Boosting Coal-to-Gas Switching, ANZ..
MT
03/15Britain considers coal power back-up for next winter
RE
03/15French LNG terminals, refineries extend strike to second week
RE
03/15Electricite De France : Appointment of Brice Bohuon to the EDF Group's Executive Committee
PU
03/15EDF Wants to Retain Nuclear Power Production Targets Amid New Reactor Flaws
MT
03/14EDF plans to maintain nuclear production despite reactor cracks - sources
RE
03/14Centrica to extend lives of Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations
AN
03/10France and Britain seal deals on nuclear cooperation
RE
03/10European Natural Gas Prices Rebound on Prospects of Stronger Demand, Power Issues in Fr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 90 373 M 95 229 M 95 229 M
Net income 2023 1 353 M 1 426 M 1 426 M
Net Debt 2023 65 683 M 69 213 M 69 213 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 45 981 M 48 452 M 48 452 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 165 028
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,83 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.42%48 452
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.04%98 871
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.12%46 380
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.29%46 052
ENGIE1.28%34 589
RWE AG-8.10%29 957