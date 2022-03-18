France's EDF launches capital increase of more than 3.1 bln euros

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - EDF said on Friday it
would increase its capital by more than 3.1 billion euros ($3.44
billion) as the French power utility grapples with offline
nuclear reactors and government price curbs on power sales.
"The rights issue is part of a broader action plan aimed at
strengthening the balance sheet structure," it said in a
statement.
Earlier this week, EDF warned on its 2022 profit outlook,
saying it could miss its financial targets because it was
required to sell power at below-market prices and due to lower
nuclear output.
The government, which owns more than 80% of EDF, earlier
this year increased the amount of electricity which EDF is
required to sell to rivals at below-market prices, with energy
costs a main issue for voters before presidential elections in
April.
In a separate statement, the Finance Ministry said it has
committed to subscribe to the rights issue pro rata with its
83.88% stake, for a total of 2.654 billion euros.
"The French state, as a long-term shareholder, will help
secure EDF's financial position and as well as its ability to
finance itself in the short and medium term," it said.
"The French state renews its trust in the management and all
the company's employees to make EDF a success," it added.
Debt-laden EDF, whose share price has plunged in recent
months, is tasked by President Emmanuel Macron's government with
building six next-generation EPR reactors, requiring several
billion euros in investment.
Macron said on Thursday that France should further reinforce
its capital position in the utility, speaking in front of
journalists as he presented his programme for re-election.
EDF's capital increase will run from March 23 to April 1.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
