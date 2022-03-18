France's EDF launches capital increase of more than 3.1 bln euros

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - EDF said on Friday it would increase its capital by more than 3.1 billion euros ($3.44 billion) as the French power utility grapples with offline nuclear reactors and government price curbs on power sales.

"The rights issue is part of a broader action plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet structure," it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, EDF warned on its 2022 profit outlook, saying it could miss its financial targets because it was required to sell power at below-market prices and due to lower nuclear output.

The government, which owns more than 80% of EDF, earlier this year increased the amount of electricity which EDF is required to sell to rivals at below-market prices, with energy costs a main issue for voters before presidential elections in April.

In a separate statement, the Finance Ministry said it has committed to subscribe to the rights issue pro rata with its 83.88% stake, for a total of 2.654 billion euros.

"The French state, as a long-term shareholder, will help secure EDF's financial position and as well as its ability to finance itself in the short and medium term," it said.

"The French state renews its trust in the management and all the company's employees to make EDF a success," it added.

Debt-laden EDF, whose share price has plunged in recent months, is tasked by President Emmanuel Macron's government with building six next-generation EPR reactors, requiring several billion euros in investment.

Macron said on Thursday that France should further reinforce its capital position in the utility, speaking in front of journalists as he presented his programme for re-election.

EDF's capital increase will run from March 23 to April 1.

($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Dominique Vidalon and Jason Neely)