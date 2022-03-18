Log in
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/17 12:35:00 pm EDT
9.312 EUR   +5.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

France's EDF launches capital increase of more than 3.1 bln euros

03/18/2022 | 03:37am EDT
PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - EDF said on Friday it would increase its capital by more than 3.1 billion euros ($3.44 billion) as the French power utility grapples with offline nuclear reactors and government price curbs on power sales.

"The rights issue is part of a broader action plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet structure," it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, EDF warned on its 2022 profit outlook, saying it could miss its financial targets because it was required to sell power at below-market prices and due to lower nuclear output.

The government, which owns more than 80% of EDF, earlier this year increased the amount of electricity which EDF is required to sell to rivals at below-market prices, with energy costs a main issue for voters before presidential elections in April.

In a separate statement, the Finance Ministry said it has committed to subscribe to the rights issue pro rata with its 83.88% stake, for a total of 2.654 billion euros.

"The French state, as a long-term shareholder, will help secure EDF's financial position and as well as its ability to finance itself in the short and medium term," it said.

"The French state renews its trust in the management and all the company's employees to make EDF a success," it added.

Debt-laden EDF, whose share price has plunged in recent months, is tasked by President Emmanuel Macron's government with building six next-generation EPR reactors, requiring several billion euros in investment.

Macron said on Thursday that France should further reinforce its capital position in the utility, speaking in front of journalists as he presented his programme for re-election.

EDF's capital increase will run from March 23 to April 1.

($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Dominique Vidalon and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 2.23% 27.5 End-of-day quote.-10.28%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 5.05% 9.312 Real-time Quote.-9.85%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

Financials
Sales 2022 75 288 M 83 672 M 83 672 M
Net income 2022 -2 948 M -3 276 M -3 276 M
Net Debt 2022 51 985 M 57 774 M 57 774 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 30 148 M 33 505 M 33 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,31 €
Average target price 10,95 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.85%33 505
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.45%53 447
SEMPRA17.80%48 727
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.06%37 958
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED1.53%33 996
ENGIE-7.13%31 374