  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:04 2022-07-06 am EDT
8.904 EUR   +13.51%
10:19aFrance's EDF to be fully nationalised -prime minister
RE
10:04aFrench State Intends to Take Full Control of Electricity Producer EDF
MT
08:54aFrance to Nationalize Utility EDF, Government Says
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's EDF to be fully nationalised -prime minister

07/06/2022 | 10:19am EDT
French PM Borne presents her government's programme at the National Assembly in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government plans to fully nationalise EDF, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Wednesday, sending shares in the debt-laden power utility sharply higher.

"I confirm to you today that the state intends to control 100% of EDF's capital", Borne said in her policy speech in the lower house of parliament as she set out her minority's government priorities.

EDF, in which the state already owns 84%, faces delays and budget over-runs on new nuclear plants in France and Britain as well as corrosion problems in some of its ageing reactors.

Half of its reactors in France are currently offline.

EDF has also been hurt by government rules forcing it to sell power to rivals at a discount while prices hit record highs.

The company has estimated that output losses will reduce profits by 18.5 billion euros and the discounted power sales will cost it 10.2 billion euros. Its debt is seen rising 40% this year to more than 61 billion euros.

The option of fully nationalising EDF was flagged by President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year, as he intends to make the company the main pillar of a massive investment in new nuclear reactors.

Borne did not specify if the nationalisation would be carried out via special legislation or through a buyout of minority shareholders, nor did she provide a time frame.

Shares in the group, which were down 5% before the announcement, rose as much as 9% just after it.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Tassilo Hummel; writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 80 327 M 82 294 M 82 294 M
Net income 2022 -5 064 M -5 188 M -5 188 M
Net Debt 2022 59 942 M 61 410 M 61 410 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,14x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 29 303 M 30 021 M 30 021 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7,84 €
Average target price 10,38 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
