France's FNME union says maintenance at five nuclear sites delayed by strike

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Friday that maintenance work at nine nuclear reactors split between five sites has been delayed due to a strike over wages.

Workers are staging strikes at three Cruas reactors, two Tricastin and Cattenom reactors, and a Bugey and Gravelines reactor, the union official said.

The Belleville site and a further Gravelines reactor have also reduced power output, they added. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)