  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:13 2022-10-14 am EDT
11.93 EUR   +0.08%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's FNME union says maintenance at five nuclear sites delayed by strike

10/14/2022 | 03:41am EDT
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Friday that maintenance work at nine nuclear reactors split between five sites has been delayed due to a strike over wages.

Workers are staging strikes at three Cruas reactors, two Tricastin and Cattenom reactors, and a Bugey and Gravelines reactor, the union official said.

The Belleville site and a further Gravelines reactor have also reduced power output, they added. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 87 621 M 85 559 M 85 559 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 601 M -10 601 M
Net Debt 2022 69 222 M 67 593 M 67 593 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 511 M 43 464 M 43 464 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,92 €
Average target price 11,43 €
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.64%43 464
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY90.15%76 825
SEMPRA ENERGY8.13%44 956
NATIONAL GRID PLC-18.80%35 645
ACWA POWER COMPANY90.24%31 095
ENGIE-9.71%27 793