France's FNME union says maintenance at five nuclear sites delayed by strike

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A representative for France's
FNME trade union said on Friday that maintenance work at nine
nuclear reactors split between five sites has been delayed due
to a strike over wages.
Workers are staging strikes at three Cruas reactors, two
Tricastin and Cattenom reactors, and a Bugey and Gravelines
reactor, the union official said.
The Belleville site and a further Gravelines reactor have
also reduced power output, they added.
