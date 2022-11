Nuclear power availabilty is now expected to come in at around 40 gigawatts (GW) by the beginning of 2023, RTE said in a report.

There is however a low risk to French power supply in November and a moderate risk at the beginning of December, as reduced demand and a lower nuclear production forecast offset each other.

