Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:47 2022-12-28 am EST
12.01 EUR   +0.04%
03:24aFrance's energy watchdog sees no risk to power supplies until at least mid-January
RE
02:29aFrance could reach 45 GW nuclear production output in January - CRE watchdog
RE
12/22Bulgaria signs nuclear fuel deal with Westinghouse
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's energy watchdog sees no risk to power supplies until at least mid-January

12/28/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are pictured in Vertou

PARIS (Reuters) - There is no risk to power supplies in France until at least mid-January, the head of the country's CRE energy watchdog, Emmanuelle Wargon, said on Wednesday.

While it is necessary to remain vigilant in case of a drop in temperatures, the fact that French households and businesses have heeded calls to cut their energy consumption is a big help, Wargon told France Inter radio.

The government has set a target of cutting France's energy consumption by 10% by 2024 from 2019 levels, as part of a wide ranging plan that includes turning off lights and lowering thermostats to avoid power and gas cuts over the winter amid the war in Ukraine.

According to French grid operator RTE, electricity consumption dropped by 8.7% over the past four weeks compared to an average of the same period in 2014-2019.

"The call for restraint has really been heard," Wargon said.

"We remain attentive and vigilant" in case temperatures drop, she said, adding that "until mid-January, we know we won't have problems".

Wargon also said that France's nuclear fleet, currently hit by maintenance and repair works, is expected to reach a production capacity of 45 gigawatts (GW) in January.

She did not rule out that it could go as far as EDF's projection of nearly 50 GW.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:24aFrance's energy watchdog sees no risk to power supplies until at least mid-January
RE
02:29aFrance could reach 45 GW nuclear production output in January - CRE watchdog
RE
12/22Bulgaria signs nuclear fuel deal with Westinghouse
RE
12/21Edf : Exercise of Redemption of Outstanding Perpetual Subordinated Notes
GL
12/21Edf : Exercise of Redemption of Outstanding Perpetual Subordinated Notes
GL
12/21Bulgaria to sign deal with Westinghouse for fresh nuclear fuel
RE
12/21Engie warns of hit from windfall levies, Belgian nuclear provisions
RE
12/20Blackout fears prompt French to snap up camping stoves, generators
RE
12/20Italy's A2A sees synergies in potential merger with EDF's Edison
RE
12/20Italian utility a2a interested in edison if france's edf puts it…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 95 888 M 95 888 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 490 M -14 490 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 61 890 M 61 890 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 47 756 M 47 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 756
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY159.85%106 217
SEMPRA ENERGY19.25%49 586
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.62%43 705
ENGIE4.64%34 971
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-7.37%30 476