Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
12.00 EUR    0.00%
01:32pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
01:26pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
12:07pFrench government gives EDF's Remont six months to map out strategy - letter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses

01/06/2023 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, La REF in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's power suppliers have agreed to offer small businesses struggling with price rises a guaranteed tariff of 280 euros ($298) on average per megawatt hour, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"This is a guaranteed tariff and it is an enormous relief,"said Le Maire after a meeting on Friday with energy executives.

President Emmanuel Macron had on Thursday urged energysuppliers including EDF and TotalEnergies todo more to help customers cope with the surge in energy pricesthat has in recent months driven inflation to record highs.

Macron had said it was unacceptable that companies reapexcessive profits when many small businesses are struggling.

A large part of France's small businesses, which accordingto the official definition include all firms with fewer than 10employees, are already protected by a 15% price increase cap forhousehold gas and power tariffs.

But some last year needed to sign new contracts on the openmarket when prices jumped and, lacking sufficient cash reserves,are now struggling with their bills.

Earlier this week, Le Maire hosted a crisis meeting withenergy suppliers to help France's trademark bakeries, many ofwhich are teetering after grain and power prices surged.

Macron on Thursday widened the government's efforts to helpsmall enterprises and said all contracts across sectors abovethe country's energy regulator's reference price at the end of2022, which was about 280 euros per MWh, should be reviewed.

Le Maire said after Friday's meeting and "three hours ofnegotiations", however, that the newly agreed guaranteed pricewas a less complicated and more effective solution.

Small business owners can now tell suppliers that they wantthe guaranteed price through a standardised form, he added.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough and Alexander Smith)

By Tassilo Hummel and Sudip Kar-Gupta


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.0.00%
ENGIE -3.03% 12.946 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.28% 58.68 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
01:32pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
01:26pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
12:07pFrench government gives EDF's Remont six months to map out strategy - letter
RE
10:20aFrench PM Elisabeth Borne Gives New EDF Chief Six Months to Set New Strategic Plan
MT
01/05US Federal Reserve Rates Projection Ends Three-Day Green Streak for French Stocks
MT
01/05EU Commission OKs Hydrogen JV Between EDF, E.ON Units
MT
01/05French Stocks Down Midday Thursday As US Federal Reserve Forecasts Additional Rate Hike..
MT
01/05Edison CEO: EDF's Sale of Italian Unit Not on the Cards
MT
01/05Edison CEO denies EDF planning to sell Italian company - paper
RE
01/05Edison CEO denies rumours on EDF's plan to sell Italian company - paper
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 94 748 M 94 748 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 318 M -14 318 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 61 154 M 61 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 47 188 M 47 188 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%47 188
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY4.96%110 812
SEMPRA ENERGY0.32%47 930
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.22%44 853
ENGIE-0.28%34 041
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.02%30 496