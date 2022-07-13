Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-12 am EDT
10.23 EUR   +5.96%
03:34aEDF Suspends Euronext Paris Trading Amid Proposed Nationalization
MT
03:15aEDF shares suspended - Finance ministry source
RE
03:06aFrench power group EDF requests its shares be suspended
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France should not have major energy problems this winter -EDF executive

07/13/2022 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France should be able to get through the coming winter without any major problems, EDF executive Marc Benayoun told the French Senate, adding that he doubted the energy "catastrophe" scenarios being predicted by some.

"I personally don't believe in them," he said.

"We have not had any blackout in France since 1978," he added.

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance this week on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:34aEDF Suspends Euronext Paris Trading Amid Proposed Nationalization
MT
03:15aEDF shares suspended - Finance ministry source
RE
03:06aFrench power group EDF requests its shares be suspended
RE
02:57aPress release
GL
01:28aEDF Requests Share Suspension Amid Nationalization Plans
DJ
07/12European shares rise on aero, luxury stocks boost
RE
07/12EDF shares surge as France eyes nationalisation cost of 8 bln-10 bln euros
RE
07/12EDF's Nationalization to Cost Over EUR8 Billion, Reuters Reports
DJ
07/12EUROPE : European shares slip on growing recession fears
RE
07/12EDF shares surge as France eyes nationalisation cost of EDF at more than 8 billion euro..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 274 M 84 817 M 84 817 M
Net income 2022 -8 322 M -8 375 M -8 375 M
Net Debt 2022 60 269 M 60 657 M 60 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,24x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 38 198 M 38 444 M 38 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,23 €
Average target price 10,72 €
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.53%38 444
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.76%47 060
SEMPRA ENERGY11.01%46 684
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-6.37%31 194
ACWA POWER COMPANY75.71%28 744