France should not have major energy problems this winter -EDF executive

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France should be able to get
through the coming winter without any major problems, EDF
executive Marc Benayoun told the French Senate, adding
that he doubted the energy "catastrophe" scenarios being
predicted by some.
"I personally don't believe in them," he said.
"We have not had any blackout in France since 1978," he
added.
The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany
began annual maintenance this week on Monday, with flows
expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and
companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of
the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)