  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:19 2022-09-06 am EDT
12.02 EUR   +0.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France to pick new EDF boss in "coming days" - minister

09/06/2022 | 03:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A flag with the EDF logo flies next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain

PARIS (Reuters) - France will pick the new boss of state-controlled power giant EDF in the next few days, the finance minister said on Tuesday, as the group grapples with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are threatening the country's electricity supply.

The government announced the nationalisation of EDF, in which the state already owns 84%, in July and also said it was looking for a new chief executive to replace Jean-Bernard Levy, who has been at the helm since 2014.

"We have short-listed a number of people, I have submitted the names to the prime minister and the president of the republic who will decide in the coming days who will take the reins of EDF," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Richard Lough)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:06aFrance to pick new EDF boss in "coming days" - minister
RE
09/04Factbox-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs
RE
09/02Modification of the composition of EDF Board of Directors
GL
09/02Modification of the composition of EDF Board of Directors
GL
09/02EDF To Restart All Nuclear Reactors In Time for Winter
MT
09/02EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors by this winter - minister says
RE
09/02EDF's Cruas 4 reactor offline after automatic shutdown
RE
09/02EDF Unit Receives Portion of UK Government Grant for Nuclear Technology Projects
MT
09/02ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
09/01UK Government Confirms $809 Million Investment in EDF's Sizewell C Nuclear Plant
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 86 343 M 85 658 M 85 658 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 770 M -10 770 M
Net Debt 2022 70 473 M 69 913 M 69 913 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 44 473 M 44 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,32 €
Spread / Average Target -5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%44 473
SEMPRA ENERGY26.10%52 427
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.90%45 928
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.82%37 651
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-4.08%31 932
ACWA POWER COMPANY91.43%31 275