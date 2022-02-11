French Finance Minister: EDF's problems will disappear after latest nuclear investments

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le
Maire told C News TV on Friday that he was sure that EDF's
difficulties would "disappear" after France announced
plans to build at least six new nuclear reactors in the decades
to come.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the new
plants would be built and operated by state-controlled energy
provider EDF and that tens of billions of euros in public
financing would be mobilized to finance the projects and
safeguard EDF's finances.
Le Maire added on Friday that France's new nuclear strategy
would guarantee EDF's future for the next 50 years .
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)