    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.

(EDF)
French Finance Minister: EDF's problems will disappear after latest nuclear investments

02/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told C News TV on Friday that he was sure that EDF's difficulties would "disappear" after France announced plans to build at least six new nuclear reactors in the decades to come.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the new plants would be built and operated by state-controlled energy provider EDF and that tens of billions of euros in public financing would be mobilized to finance the projects and safeguard EDF's finances.

Le Maire added on Friday that France's new nuclear strategy would guarantee EDF's future for the next 50 years . (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


