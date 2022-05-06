Log in
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
05/06 05:39:35 am EDT
8.174 EUR   -1.04%
French court upholds state decision on EDF price caps
RE
05/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
05/05Vattenfall Signs Nuclear Fuel Supply Deals With Westinghouse Electric and Framatome
DJ
French court upholds state decision on EDF price caps
05/06/2022 | 05:23am EDT

05/06/2022 | 05:23am EDT
PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France's highest administrative court upheld on Friday an earlier state decision that had increased the amount of electricity which power group EDF was forced to sell to rivals at below-market prices.

The French government, which owns over 80% of EDF, took the decision earlier this year amid rising energy costs and ahead of the presidential elections, won by Emmanuel Macron, in April.

The Conseil d'Etat said in a statement that this was a "public interest" measure and it had therefore rejected a demand from EDF trade unions to suspend it. Unions had argued the measure was financially-crippling for the company.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 75 447 M 79 259 M 79 259 M
Net income 2022 -6 329 M -6 649 M -6 649 M
Net Debt 2022 53 246 M 55 936 M 55 936 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,60x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 30 857 M 32 417 M 32 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,26 €
Average target price 10,78 €
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.37%32 417
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.28%54 014
SEMPRA ENERGY21.80%50 877
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC7.58%43 468
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.3.24%34 394
ENGIE-13.35%28 669