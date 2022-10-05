French gas storage facilities 99% full ahead of winter - regulator

The CRE said suppliers had constitued a total of 130 terawatt-hours of gas reserves, a level that was above the average of recent years and representing about two thirds of private citizens and small and medium-size companies' winter gas consumption.

It did not specify how this relates to gas consumption by large industrial firms and utilities.

The CRE said that Norwegian gas imports, LNG (liquefied natural gas) imports as well as exchanges with European neighbours will complete these volumes throughout the winter.

The regulator reiterated that tensions on gas supply were possible this winter and said that the high price of gas was weighing on France's trade balance and the state budget, adding that a massive national energy savings effort was required.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)