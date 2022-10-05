Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
2022-10-05
11.97 EUR   +0.08%
French gas storage facilities 99% full ahead of winter - regulator
RE
01:39aVersalink Expects Return to Black in Fiscal H1 as Full Production Resumes
MT
10/04France to Kick Off EDF Nationalization Process with Tender Offer in November
MT
French gas storage facilities 99% full ahead of winter - regulator

10/05/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Illustration picture of flames from a gas burner on a cooker in France

PARIS (Reuters) - The French CRE energy regulator said on Wednesday that France's gas storage facilities were 99% full ahead of this winter, although people in the country would still have to try and save up on energy consumption given high prices and market tensions.

The CRE said suppliers had constitued a total of 130 terawatt-hours of gas reserves, a level that was above the average of recent years and representing about two thirds of private citizens and small and medium-size companies' winter gas consumption.

It did not specify how this relates to gas consumption by large industrial firms and utilities.

The CRE said that Norwegian gas imports, LNG (liquefied natural gas) imports as well as exchanges with European neighbours will complete these volumes throughout the winter.

The regulator reiterated that tensions on gas supply were possible this winter and said that the high price of gas was weighing on France's trade balance and the state budget, adding that a massive national energy savings effort was required.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.08% 11.965 Real-time Quote.21.04%
ENGIE -0.42% 12.248 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.33% 312.6698 Real-time Quote.74.53%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.35% 51.1 Real-time Quote.14.97%
