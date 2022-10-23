Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
11.94 EUR   -0.04%
06:27aFrench government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems
RE
10/21France's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
10/21France's EDF management and unions agree wage deal - media
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems

10/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers on strike gather in front of the French oil giant TotalEnergies refinery in Donges

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said on Sunday that France was on the right track over further easing the problem of petrol service stations not having enough petrol due to strikes at oil refineries, which had hit motorists around the country.

Data on Friday showed that about 13 percent of petrol service stations still had supply problems, down from over 30 percent last week-end.

The strikes have been held by some TotalEnergies staff, who are demanding a higher pay rise to take into account rising inflation and the large profits made by TotalEnergies.

"We are on the right track," government spokesman Olivier Veran told Europe 1 radio.

"The crisis at the service stations will be finished when we no longer have any French person who is forced to queue up at a petrol station to fill up," he added.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.04% 11.935 Real-time Quote.20.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 93.46 Delayed Quote.18.80%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. -1.15% 1.29 End-of-day quote.44.30%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.02% 52.97 Real-time Quote.18.69%
WTI 0.62% 85.134 Delayed Quote.12.26%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
06:27aFrench government: on right track over further easing petrol supply pr..
RE
10/21France's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
10/21France's EDF management and unions agree wage deal - media
RE
10/20Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
10/20French refinery strikes lose steam, less petrol stations out of fuel
RE
10/20America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
RE
10/19Explainer-Strikes at French nuclear plants - what's at stake?
RE
10/19France says petrol stations facing supply problems down to 21%
RE
10/19Twenty French nuclear reactors affected by strike, union says
RE
10/19Twenty French nuclear reactors affected by strike, union says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85 120 M 83 483 M 83 483 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 648 M -10 648 M
Net Debt 2022 58 267 M 57 147 M 57 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 586 M 43 729 M 43 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,94 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.84%43 729
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY97.73%79 886
SEMPRA ENERGY7.56%44 720
NATIONAL GRID PLC-15.02%36 948
ACWA POWER COMPANY104.76%33 456
ENGIE-6.10%29 033