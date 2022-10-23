French government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems

Data on Friday showed that about 13 percent of petrol service stations still had supply problems, down from over 30 percent last week-end.

The strikes have been held by some TotalEnergies staff, who are demanding a higher pay rise to take into account rising inflation and the large profits made by TotalEnergies.

"We are on the right track," government spokesman Olivier Veran told Europe 1 radio.

"The crisis at the service stations will be finished when we no longer have any French person who is forced to queue up at a petrol station to fill up," he added.

