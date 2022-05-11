Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/11 11:35:18 am EDT
8.560 EUR   +3.83%
05/06French court rejects union challenge over EDF price caps ruling
RE
05/06French court upholds state decision on EDF price caps
RE
05/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French nuclear output down 20.2% in April

05/11/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in April fell by 20.2% year on year to 21.7 terawatt hours (TWh), the energy company said on Wednesday.

Total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 113.4 TWh, down 10.3% compared with 126.4 TWh for January-April 2021, EDF said on its website, citing reduced availability of the nuclear fleet that was mainly due to the discovery of stress corrosion at some sites.

In Britain, EDF said its nuclear production last month rose 11.8% compared with April 2021 to 3.8 TWh, while cumulative output since the start of 2022 was up 9.4% versus the same period last year at 15.2 TWh.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 78 227 M 82 475 M 82 475 M
Net income 2022 -6 329 M -6 673 M -6 673 M
Net Debt 2022 57 790 M 60 927 M 60 927 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,58x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 30 798 M 32 439 M 32 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,24 €
Average target price 10,73 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.53%32 439
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.05%53 268
SEMPRA ENERGY22.49%49 830
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC3.79%41 937
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.40%34 114
RWE AG10.55%28 127