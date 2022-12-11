French nuclear production surpasses 40 GW - grid operator

The head of the country's CRE energy watchdog had said on Friday that France's nuclear fleet, currently dragged down by maintenance and repair works, was expected to reach a production capacity of 40 GW "next month".

EDF, which has faced an unprecedented number of outages at its fleet of nuclear reactors this year, reducing nuclear output to a 30-year low, said it had ramped up output at three nuclear reactors following repairs and hoped to start corrosion repairs at its Penly 2 nuclear reactor in mid-January.

