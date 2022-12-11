Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
12.00 EUR    0.00%
05:34aLa production nucléaire française dépasse les 40 GW - RTE
RE
05:00aFrench nuclear production surpasses 40 GW - grid operator
RE
12/09France won't face power cuts Monday, grid operator says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French nuclear production surpasses 40 GW - grid operator

12/11/2022 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - French nuclear output surpassed 40 gigawatts (GW) this weekend as the country experiences a cold snap, in a sign that the resumption of three reactors was boosting production, grid operator RTE data showed on Sunday.

The head of the country's CRE energy watchdog had said on Friday that France's nuclear fleet, currently dragged down by maintenance and repair works, was expected to reach a production capacity of 40 GW "next month".

EDF, which has faced an unprecedented number of outages at its fleet of nuclear reactors this year, reducing nuclear output to a 30-year low, said it had ramped up output at three nuclear reactors following repairs and hoped to start corrosion repairs at its Penly 2 nuclear reactor in mid-January.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Forrest Crellin and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
05:34aLa production nucléaire française dépasse les 40 GW - RTE
RE
05:00aFrench nuclear production surpasses 40 GW - grid operator
RE
12/09France won't face power cuts Monday, grid operator says
RE
12/09France Drops Plan to Split EDF Businesses
MT
12/09France has definitively dropped EDF's "Hercules" restructuring plan - Le Maire
RE
12/09Explainer-Why nuclear-powered France faces power outage risks
RE
12/09EDF Racing to Bring Under Maintenance Nuclear Reactors Back Online
MT
12/09EDF Set to Receive French Nuclear Safety Regulator's Decision on Penly 2 Repair Program
MT
12/09French nuclear watchdog to notify decision on EDF Penly 2 repair plans next week - spok..
RE
12/09France strains to avert power cuts as cold snap tests Europe's energy resolve
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 94 857 M 94 857 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 335 M -14 335 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 61 225 M 61 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 47 243 M 47 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 243
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY175.00%111 109
SEMPRA ENERGY22.54%50 655
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.04%45 791
ENGIE10.53%36 720
RWE AG18.48%30 159