  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:15:40 2023-01-17 am EST
12.01 EUR   -0.04%
06:04aFrench nuclear waste agency applies for new storage site
RE
02:04aFrench transport minister reassures over petrol supplies as strike looms
RE
01/16EDF Shuts Down 900 MW Nuclear Reactor After 'Unsatisfactory' Safety Test
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French nuclear waste agency applies for new storage site

01/17/2023 | 06:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: Visit at EDF's Penly Nuclear Power Plant

PARIS (Reuters) - France's national agency for managing nuclear waste has applied to the ministry of ecological transition for the creation of a project for the long-term storage of high-level radioactive waste, the agency said on Tuesday.

The application, which was filed on Monday, represents a new phase in which French authorities will examine the plan for safety to ensure it guards against radioactive leaks.

The project, called Cigéo, calls for the waste to be stored 500 metres below ground in the Callovo-Oxfordian clay formation in eastern France. Currently the waste is temporarily stored on the surface, the agency said.

Construction could begin as soon as 2027 if the French nuclear safety authority approves the application.

Authorisation for an industrial pilot phase to store some waste could come from 2035 to 2040, with full operational approval between 2040 and 2050, the agency said.

Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands are also examining the construction of long-term high-level radioactive waste storage sites.

Andra, the nuclear waste treatment agency, said this latest application for the storage site did not include the six new EPR nuclear reactors currently under consideration for construction by French power giant EDF, citing the lack of a final decision to embark on the new build.

Pierre-Marie Abadie, director general for Andra, said that the agency has in the past published a report saying waste from six new nuclear reactors could be encompassed in the future storage project "without difficulty."

(Reporting by America Hernandez, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
