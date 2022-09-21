Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-09-21 am EDT
11.90 EUR   -0.17%
01:08pFrench nuclear watchdog activates emergency centre after fire at nuclear site
RE
09/20GM backs setting tough emissions targets for 2030
RE
09/19Europe races to prep for winter energy crunch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

French nuclear watchdog activates emergency centre after fire at nuclear site

09/21/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - France's nuclear watchdog ASN on Wednesday said it activated its emergency centre after a fire broke out at a plant containing uranium in southeastern France run by EDF unit Framatome.

The fire according to information transmitted to the watchdog was under control, the ASN said, but added this had not yet been confirmed.

Framatome could not immediately be reached for comment.

Regional radio channel France Bleu cited the company as saying staffers had been evacuated from the site as a precautionary measure, adding that the incident had not impacted nuclear safety.

Framatom is a unit of French nuclear energy giant EDF. According to the company's website, the Romans-sur-Isere site where the fire erupted fuel for nuclear power reactors based on enriched uranium.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 86 458 M 86 363 M 86 363 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 845 M -10 845 M
Net Debt 2022 72 215 M 72 136 M 72 136 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 530 M 44 481 M 44 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,92 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.69%44 481
SEMPRA ENERGY27.65%106 149
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY61.36%65 194
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.85%42 533
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-2.02%32 615
ENGIE-3.17%30 494