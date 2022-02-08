Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French power group EDF's shares fall after new cut to its nuclear output forecast

02/08/2022 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen at La Defense business district near Paris

* EDF's purchase of GE assets confirmed by government

* But shares fall on latest cut to nuclear output forecast

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - EDF shares fell on Tuesday after the French state-controlled power group - already under pressure from government measures to tackle higher energy bills - made new cuts to its nuclear output projections.

EDF again cut its nuclear output forecast for 2022 to 295-315 terawatt-hours from a previously expected 340-370 terawatt-hours late late on Monday, saying the latest downward revision was linked to ongoing nuclear safety controls.

EDF's shares were down 3.5% in early session trading.

The stock has lost almost 40% of its value since December when the company announced that corrosion problems forced it to halt some more nuclear reactors.

They also extended their losses earlier this year as the French government ordered EDF to sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals.

EDF is due to send the government a first report on its current safety-related nuclear outages in March, France's Environment and Industry Transition Minister Barbara Pompili told Franceinfo radio on Tuesday.

"I have asked EDF for an audit because too many reactors are halted and EDF is due to send me a first report on this in March," said Pompili.

In the interview, the minister also confirmed reports that the state-owned company will buy a France-based turbine unit, worth around one billion dollars, from General Electric.

The business, which produces turbines used in nuclear reactors, had belonged to French industrial company Alstom until 2015.

It was now a "logical move" to bring back that business into the portfolio of a French company, added Pompili. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -2.89% 8.152 Real-time Quote.-18.86%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.90% 99.9 Delayed Quote.5.75%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:15aFrench power group EDF's shares fall after new cut to its nuclear output forecast
RE
02:52aNord Stream 2 "key issue" in talks Ukraine crisis - France's Le Maire
RE
02:07aFrance has enough gas to make it through winter despite Ukraine crisis - minister Beaun..
RE
01:52aEDF Cuts Nuclear-Output Estimate for Second Time in 2022
DJ
02/07EDF Slashes FY22 Nuclear Output Guidance Amid Reactor Outages
MT
02/04EDF Energy Increases UK Prices By 54% Following Regulator's Price Cap Increase
MT
02/04EDF Energy to raise energy bills by 54% after UK price cap decision
RE
02/04French nuclear capacity low in February, need for vigilance remains - RTE
RE
02/03UK to Give GBP350 Aid as Energy Price Cap Rises 54% -- Update
DJ
02/03UK Regulator Raises 2022 Summer Energy Price Cap by GBP693
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 156 M 84 740 M 84 740 M
Net income 2021 4 364 M 4 986 M 4 986 M
Net Debt 2021 49 769 M 56 873 M 56 873 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 6,27%
Capitalization 27 140 M 31 013 M 31 013 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,38 €
Average target price 11,89 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.86%31 013
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.38%53 054
SEMPRA3.02%43 516
ENGIE8.41%39 005
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%37 958
E.ON SE0.31%36 269