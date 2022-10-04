Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Electricité de France
  News
  Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:13 2022-10-04 am EDT
11.96 EUR   +0.17%
French state to file offer for purchase of remaining EDF shares with market regulator on Tuesday - source

10/04/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A flag with the EDF logo flies next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state will file an offer for the purchase of the remaining EDF shares it does not already own with the country's AMF financial market regulator later on Tuesday, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

President Emmanuel Macron's government this summer announced it would fully nationalise the debt-laden utility, which shoulders most of the country's power needs and will be the centrepiece of an ambitious reactor construction programme.

EDF is currently rushing to get its fleet of nuclear power stations ready for the winter after it needed to shut down several reactors due to corrosion issues and safety checks.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough/Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 86 458 M 85 055 M 85 055 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 680 M -10 680 M
Net Debt 2022 72 215 M 71 043 M 71 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 586 M 43 862 M 43 862 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,94 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.84%43 862
SEMPRA ENERGY17.27%97 512
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY81.82%73 466
NATIONAL GRID PLC-11.93%38 621
ACWA POWER COMPANY100.00%32 675
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-15.74%28 889