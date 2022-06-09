Fresh blow for EDF with probe into practices at Tricastin nuclear plant

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French power utility EDF faces an
investigation into alleged non-disclosure of safety incidents at
its Tricastin nuclear power plant, the lawyer of a whistleblower
told Reuters on Thursday, in another setback for the
state-controlled company.
Last month, EDF said the nuclear outages related to an
inspections and repairs program would cost it 4.5 billion euros
($4.82 billion), more than estimated earlier.
The company has been forced to launch checks across its
nuclear fleet after discovering corrosion on high-pressure pipes
which has prompted outages and repairs.
The whistleblower's lawyer William Bourdon told Reuters that
his client, an EDF employee, filed a complaint against the
management of the site in November claiming "endangerment of
people's lives" and violations of civil law.
EDF is not the subject of a probe as yet, but prosecutors
have launched an investigation "against X", Bourdon said,
confirming media reports, which allows them to investigate the
actions of several parties.
EDF declined to comment, and the Marseille prosecutors
leading the investigation in southern France were not
immediately available to comment.
EDF, in which the French state owns more than 80%, operates
56 reactors across France and is responsible for about 70% of
the country's power supply.
Despite the news of the probe, EDF shares were up almost 5%
shortly after 0830 GMT after business daily Les Echos said the
government planned to nationalise the company, a prospect
flagged by Emmanuel Macron during his reelection campaign.
,
Since the start of the year, EDF's shares are still down
almost 14% versus a 5% decline for the Stoxx Europe 600
utilities over the same period.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; writing by Benoit Van
Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)