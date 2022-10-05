Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
11.93 EUR   -0.25%
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tranche, for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros
GL
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tranche, for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros
GL
12:48pItaly's Edison seen in play as parent EDF nationalised
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Edison seen in play as parent EDF nationalised

10/05/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Skyscraper office properties in the La Defense business district in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - The nationalisation of France's EDF has put its Italian unit Edison under the spotlight, with funds and energy groups alert to the possibility that its parent company may part with the business, three sources said.

The French government said on Tuesday it planned to launch its offer to buy out EDF on Nov. 10, adding that the move would boost France's independence and energy sovereignty.

The nationalisation is expected to reduce the cost of funding for the nuclear power group which is involved in both an extraordinary maintenance plan for its existing reactors and a 50 billion euro investment plan to construct new ones.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters EDF could raise as much as 8 billion euros to fund investments if it decided to sell its Italian subsidiary in the coming months.

Edison, which has been owned by EDF since 2012, produces and distributes electricity from traditional and renewable sources.

"If you look at recent deals involving Italian renewable energy groups, the value of Edison can be estimated at around 8 billion euros," one of the sources said.

For Edison this could be the right time to part ways with its parent company after it completed the exit from the exploration & production (E&P) business this summer, the source said.

Italian infrastructure fund F2i, French private equity firm Ardian, Czech power and infrastructure operator EPH as well as several big Italian energy groups could be interested in Edison the sources said.

F2i and Ardian declined to comment on the issue. EPH was not immediately available to comment.

Asked about the subject, an EDF spokesman stuck to the company's statements of early August, when the group denied press reports that it was considering a sale of Edison.

Edison CEO Nicola Monti told Reuters last week he could not comment on EDF's governance changes and the potential impact on the Italian company, adding the unit has a "very solid" financial situation and is pressing ahead with an investment plan focused on energy transition.

(Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina in Milan, and Benjamin Mallet in Paris; editing by Keith Weir and Alexandra Hudson)

By Giancarlo Navach and Francesca Landini


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDISON S.P.A. 0.00% 1.245 Delayed Quote.-15.88%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.25% 11.925 Real-time Quote.21.04%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tra..
GL
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tra..
GL
12:48pItaly's Edison seen in play as parent EDF nationalised
RE
12:29pEDF Says Alexis Zajdenweber Appointed as Director Representing the French State
DJ
12:01pAppointment to the EDF Board of Directors
GL
09:47aEDF, Engie, TotalEnergies Sign Charter to Aid Companies in Energy Contract Renewals
MT
08:40aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
04:06aFrench Finance Minister: we have total confidence in new board o..
RE
03:59aFrance sees EU power price clawback generating up to 7 bln euros
RE
02:49aFrench gas storage facilities 99% full ahead of winter - regulator
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 828 M 86 534 M 86 534 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 820 M -10 820 M
Net Debt 2022 69 222 M 68 987 M 68 987 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 661 M 44 510 M 44 510 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,96 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.04%44 510
SEMPRA ENERGY19.16%99 089
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY96.97%79 274
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.12%38 991
ACWA POWER COMPANY97.14%32 755
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-13.22%29 837