Macron says France will build more nuclear energy reactors

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France will build new nuclear
reactors to help the country lessen its dependence on foreign
countries for its energy supplies, meet global warming targets
and keep prices under control, President Emmanuel Macron said on
Tuesday.
Early in his mandate, Macron pledged to reduce nuclear's
contribution to France's energy mix to 50% from 75% by 2035. But
the energy crisis has changed the mood in Paris, just five
months before the presidential election.
"We are going, for the first time in decades, to relaunch
the construction of nuclear reactors and continue to develop
renewable energies," Macron said in a televised speech.
He said the move was necessary to keep energy prices
"reasonable".
As Europe grapples with steep increases in energy prices,
France is taking a different path from neighbours like Germany.
Germany responded to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in
Japan by accelerating its national exit scheme for reactors.
Macron gave no details, but his government is expected to
announce the construction of up to six new pressurised-water
reactors within the coming weeks.
French media in October reported that the impact of Europe's
gas crisis in energy prices, and the knock-on effect on
household spending power six months out from France's next
presidential election, had accelerated Paris's decision to
commit to third-generation EPR technology.
