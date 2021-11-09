Log in
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/09 11:37:02 am
12.91 EUR   -0.23%
03:03pMacron says France will build more nuclear energy reactors
RE
02:20pPRESIDENT MACRON : France to build new nuclear energy reactors
RE
03:20aPod Point Opens Green in London Trading Debut
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macron says France will build more nuclear energy reactors

11/09/2021 | 03:03pm EST
PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France will build new nuclear reactors to help the country lessen its dependence on foreign countries for its energy supplies, meet global warming targets and keep prices under control, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Early in his mandate, Macron pledged to reduce nuclear's contribution to France's energy mix to 50% from 75% by 2035. But the energy crisis has changed the mood in Paris, just five months before the presidential election.

"We are going, for the first time in decades, to relaunch the construction of nuclear reactors and continue to develop renewable energies," Macron said in a televised speech.

He said the move was necessary to keep energy prices "reasonable".

As Europe grapples with steep increases in energy prices, France is taking a different path from neighbours like Germany.

Germany responded to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan by accelerating its national exit scheme for reactors.

Macron gave no details, but his government is expected to announce the construction of up to six new pressurised-water reactors within the coming weeks.

French media in October reported that the impact of Europe's gas crisis in energy prices, and the knock-on effect on household spending power six months out from France's next presidential election, had accelerated Paris's decision to commit to third-generation EPR technology. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.23% 12.91 Real-time Quote.0.35%
ENGIE -0.16% 12.718 Real-time Quote.1.74%
Financials
Sales 2021 73 440 M 85 117 M 85 117 M
Net income 2021 4 537 M 5 259 M 5 259 M
Net Debt 2021 50 757 M 58 827 M 58 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 40 757 M 47 183 M 47 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,94 €
Average target price 15,06 €
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.35%47 348
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.97%46 649
SEMPRA-0.05%40 102
ENGIE1.74%35 681
E.ON SE21.80%33 363
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.64%31 437