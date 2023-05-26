Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:10 2023-05-17 am EDT
12.00 EUR    0.00%
07:49aMozambique picks Total, EDF for 1,500 MW hydro project -Bloomberg
RE
05/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
05/25BOE Rate Rise of More Than 25Bps Looks Unlikely
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mozambique picks Total, EDF for 1,500 MW hydro project -Bloomberg

05/26/2023 | 07:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of TotalEnergies

The selected consortium includes EDF, TotalEnergies, and Sumitomo Corp, Bloomberg reported.

(Reuters) - Mozambique picked TotalEnergies SE and Electricité de France SA (EDF) as strategic partners in a $4.5 billion hydropower project, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing a government statement.

Another consortium that bid for the project comprised ETC Holdings, Zesco Ltd. (Zambia), CECOT (a Mota-Engil subsidiary), and PetroSA (a unit of South Africa's Central Energy Fund).

The 1,500 megawatt (MW) Mphanda Nkuwa dam and an associated transmission line is aimed at easing a power crisis in the region.

It would be close to the existing Cahora Bassa hydropower dam, which can generate 2,075 MW of power and sell more than half of its output to neighbouring South Africa.

The Mozambique government has said it expects financial close on the project in 2024 and completion by 2030, with the energy partners needing to invest $500 million to $700 million, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.24% 435.97 Real-time Quote.-4.95%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.97% 1912.82 Real-time Quote.-1.41%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.0.00%
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. 1.58% 1.934 Real-time Quote.62.74%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.01% 139.98 Real-time Quote.-8.15%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 0.11% 2651 Delayed Quote.20.58%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.56% 55.32 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
07:49aMozambique picks Total, EDF for 1,500 MW hydro project -Bloomberg
RE
05/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
05/25BOE Rate Rise of More Than 25Bps Looks Unlikely
DJ
05/25UK Watchdog Clears Way for EDF Acquisition of GE Nuclear Operations
DJ
05/25UK Regulator Cuts Energy Price Cap to GBP2,074 From July 1
DJ
05/25UK Watchdog Decides Against In-depth Probe Into EDF's Purchase of GE's Nuclear Steam Po..
MT
05/25EDF Share Capital Rises to EUR2.1 Billion After French State's Bond Conversion
MT
05/24Edf : Conversion of edf oceanes due 2024
GL
05/24EDF Secures French Competition Regulator Clearance to Buy GE Steam Power's Nuclear Asse..
MT
05/24Edf : Release of documents and information regarding the Combined Shareholders' Meeting o..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 249 M 89 285 M 89 285 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 72 507 M 77 764 M 77 764 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 1,25%
Capitalization 48 000 M 51 481 M 51 481 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 165 028
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive VP-Group Finance
Jacques Oddou Chief Operating Officer
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 481
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.63%49 101
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.71%45 177
UNIPER SE58.54%36 654
ENGIE4.15%36 202
RWE AG-5.51%31 352
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer