  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-18 am EST
11.93 EUR   -0.04%
12:55pNew appointment to the Board of Directors and proposed appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer of EDF
GL
11:27aEDF nationalisation ruling imminent, sources say
RE
06:40aEDF Secures $1 Billion Green Loan from Credit Agricole for Power Plant Maintenance in France
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New appointment to the Board of Directors and proposed appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer of EDF

11/18/2022 | 12:55pm EST
The Board of Directors, which met on 18 November 2022 under the chairmanship of Jean-Bernard Lévy, has decided to co-opt Luc Rémont as a board member, replacing François Delattre for the remainder of the latter’s term of office, namely, until the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will meet to approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. This appointment will be submitted to approval at the next Ordinary General Meeting of EDF shareholders.

Pursuant to article 19 of Ordinance No. 2014-948 dated 20 August 2014 and article 13 of the Constitution, the Board of Directors, having noted the favourable opinion of the relevant committees of the French Parliament and Senate on 26 October 2022, has also decided to recommend to the President of the French Republic the appointment of Luc Rémont as Chief Executive Officer of EDF. 

Until now, Luc Rémont was Executive Vice President, International Operations, and a Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric. A graduate of the École Polytechnique and holding an engineering degree from the École Nationale Supérieure des Techniques Avancées (Ensta), he began his career in 1993 as an engineer at the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA). In 1996, he joined the French Ministry for Economy, Finance and Industry, holding several positions in the Treasury Department. He then became technical advisor responsible for government shareholdings, and deputy chief of staff at the Ministry of Finance from 2002 to 2007. In 2007, he joined the bank Merrill Lynch, and moved to Schneider Electric in 2014. 

The biographies of all members of the Board of Directors can be found at: https://www.edf.fr/groupe-edf/edf-en-bref/gouvernance/conseil-dadministration.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 92 928 M 92 928 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 043 M -14 043 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 59 980 M 59 980 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 586 M 46 032 M 46 032 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,94 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.84%46 032
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY184.09%116 309
SEMPRA ENERGY16.48%48 432
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.12%43 352
ENGIE10.08%35 828
RWE AG13.72%28 358