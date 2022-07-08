Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:27 2022-07-08 am EDT
9.598 EUR   +6.06%
10:13aRolls Royce, EDF among winners of UK greenhouse gas removal tech funding
RE
10:08aFrance Considers 'Efficient' Tender Offer to Swiftly Nationalize EDF
MT
09:18aFrench utility giant EDF's history
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rolls Royce, EDF among winners of UK greenhouse gas removal tech funding

07/08/2022 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks through Greenwich Park as a haze of pollution sits over the London skyline

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls Royce and EDF are among the winners of a total 54 million pounds ($65 million) of funding the British government announced on Friday to help research technology to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere.

Britain has said greenhouse gas removal technology will be essential to help it meet its climate target of net zero emissions by 2050, but currently just a handful of small projects are in operation globally.

EDF won 3 million pounds to fund a Direct Air Capture (DAC) plant which could be powered using excess heat from its proposed Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk, England.

DAC technology works by using chemical reactions to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air as it passes through the plant, which is then either stored permanently or can be re-used for industrial purposes.

EDF said the funding will enable it to build a demonstration unit with engineers from the University of Nottingham, Strata Technology, Atkins, Doosan Babcock and Sizewell C capable of extracting 100 tonnes of CO2 from the air each year.

"If the demonstrator project being developed by the consortium is successful, a scaled-up DAC unit powered by heat from Sizewell C could one day capture 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year," EDF said in a statement.

Rolls-Royce has also secured 3 million pounds for a DAC demonstration unit, which would also capture 100 tonnes of CO2 a year, with a full-scale version targeting 1 million tonnes a year of removals.

Britain has a goal to remove 25 million tonnes of CO2 a year from the atmosphere by 2030.

A total of 15 groups have won funding, including the University of Exeter, which is developing a system to remove CO2 from seawater, and Scottish firm SAC Commercial, which is developing technology to capture methane produced by cattle.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 6.06% 9.598 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 172.475 End-of-day quote.3.85%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 134.55 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 0.95% 86 Delayed Quote.-30.79%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
10:13aRolls Royce, EDF among winners of UK greenhouse gas removal tech funding
RE
10:08aFrance Considers 'Efficient' Tender Offer to Swiftly Nationalize EDF
MT
09:18aFrench utility giant EDF's history
RE
05:09aBritain delays planning decision on EDF's Sizewell C nuclear project
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/07UK Government Delays Final Planning Approval For $24 Billion Nuclear Plant
MT
07/07FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : EDF nationalisation timetable is one of several months
RE
07/07France ready to requisition gas plants if crisis bites hard - draft bill
RE
07/07French energy bill envisages possible ministerial action to install floating LNG plant ..
RE
07/07France drafts bill to cope with looming energy crisis
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 868 M 84 258 M 84 258 M
Net income 2022 -6 545 M -6 654 M -6 654 M
Net Debt 2022 60 269 M 61 280 M 61 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,10x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 33 809 M 34 376 M 34 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,05 €
Average target price 10,52 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.37%34 376
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.72%47 223
SEMPRA ENERGY11.48%46 417
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.62%31 353
ACWA POWER COMPANY75.71%28 746