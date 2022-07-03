Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-07-01 am EDT
8.550 EUR   +9.53%
08:35aStrike ends at Exxon refinery in France
RE
07/01ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Appointment to the EDF Board of Directors
PU
07/01Appointment to the EDF Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strike ends at Exxon refinery in France

07/03/2022 | 08:35am EDT
PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - A workers' strike at Exxon Mobil's Esso refinery in Fos-sur-Mer in southern France stopped on Saturday and the halted units are being restarted, the company said on Sunday.

"We're doing everything to ensure that operations and supplies resume at the earliest so that we can serve our clients as soon as possible," said Esso spokeswoman Catherine Lebrun.

The strike resulted in the refinery being temporarily shutdown on Friday.

Exxon's Fos site has a refining capacity of 7 million tonnes per year, which corresponds to about 10% of national capacity, according to the company.

The walkouts at Esso started on June 28, with workers demanding higher wages to cover inflation. They were part of wider union efforts this week that have hit other energy companies such as state-owned electric power utility EDF .

Next week, the government is due to introduce new legislation aimed at boosting the purchasing power of families. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Juliette Jabkhiro, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 9.53% 8.55 Real-time Quote.-13.43%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.23% 87.55 Delayed Quote.43.08%
FOS S.P.A. -1.61% 3.05 Delayed Quote.-20.78%
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 80 327 M 83 552 M 83 552 M
Net income 2022 -5 064 M -5 267 M -5 267 M
Net Debt 2022 59 942 M 62 349 M 62 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,52x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 31 941 M 33 223 M 33 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.43%33 223
SEMPRA ENERGY13.60%48 265
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.25%47 068
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 262
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.17%32 287
ACWA POWER COMPANY77.86%29 108