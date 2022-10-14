Strikes disrupt power output at French nuclear plants - union

Supply from nuclear reactors at the Belleville and Gravelines sites was down by 1.1 gigawatts (GW), EDF data showed. "The production restriction is likely to continue until the end of the local strike," the company said on its website.

Maintenance work has also been delayed again at three Cruas reactors, two Tricastin and Cattenom reactors, and a Bugey and Gravelines reactor, FNME trade union representative Virginie Neumayer said.

Workers at the Dampierre and Paluel nuclear sites are also preparing for a strike over the weekend, she added.

Members of FNME have been staging rolling strikes at French nuclear power plants for several weeks over wages, heightening the risk of power supply shortages as the French utility struggles to get enough reactors back online for winter.

"The demands are a little different depending on the site, but converge towards (wage) requests," Neumayer said.

Negotiations with EDF are expected to begin next week, she added.

The Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday on the LCI radio station that she hoped the situation would calm down.

"We have just learned that the CGT Energie signed the branch agreement on the salary increase... I think this is good news to ease the situation," she said.

The Cruas 3 and 4 reactors, which have been affected by the strikes, had their restart dates moved back by one day.

French nuclear availability was at 53% of total capacity with 25 reactors offline for maintenance.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Jan Harvey)