Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:16:09 2023-03-22 pm EDT
11.84 EUR   +0.04%
11:46aUK approval for Sizewell C nuclear project challenged in London court
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/21French parliament votes nuclear plan with large majority
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK approval for Sizewell C nuclear project challenged in London court

03/22/2023 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits EDF's Sizewell Nuclear power station

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's approval for the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant came under scrutiny in London's High Court on Wednesday, as campaigners' lawyers argued the government failed to assess the environmental impact of the project.

The building of the plant by French utility EDF in southeast England, capable of producing around 3.2 gigawatts of electricity or enough to power around 6 million homes, was approved in July.

The British government said in November that it would support Sizewell C with around 700 million pounds ($855 million) while taking a 50% stake during its development phase.

At the time, Business Minister Grant Shapps said the plant would help Britain move towards "greater energy independence," which has been a key focus since Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy costs surging.

However, campaign group Together Against Sizewell C argues that Britain unlawfully failed to consider alternative solutions to meeting Britain's emissions targets other than nuclear power.

Its lawyer David Wolfe argued in court filings that the government wrongly considered Sizewell C would reduce emissions by 2035, despite the fact that "the earliest that one of the two reactors could be operational would be the end of 2033" on EDF's "best-case scenario".

Government lawyers said in written arguments that the government had "considered alternative means of energy generation but ... did not consider that they met the objectives of the project".

EDF subsidiary NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited, which was given the go-ahead for the project in July, also opposed the legal challenge.

Its lawyer Hereward Phillpot said in court filings that any alternatives to meeting Britain's emissions targets "were required to deliver against the urgent national need for new nuclear power".

He said the schedule for the project anticipates that both reactors will be operational by mid-2034.

EDF has said Sizewell C could cost 20% less than its Hinkley Point C project in southwest England - Britain's first new nuclear plant in more than two decades - which is currently budgeted at around 33 billion pounds ($40 billion).

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Sam Tobin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.04% 11.84 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.47% 76.882 Delayed Quote.7.63%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
11:46aUK approval for Sizewell C nuclear project challenged in London court
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/21French parliament votes nuclear plan with large majority
RE
03/21France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue
RE
03/21Edf : Press release on the filing of the Universal Registration Document 2022 and Annual F..
GL
03/21Edf : Press release on the filing of the Universal Registration Document 2022 and Annual F..
GL
03/21France steps up push for nuclear-based fuels in EU renewables law
RE
03/20Edison sees investment decision on EastMed gas pipeline by year-end
RE
03/20News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/17Utilities Shares Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 90 373 M 97 279 M 97 279 M
Net income 2023 1 353 M 1 456 M 1 456 M
Net Debt 2023 65 683 M 70 703 M 70 703 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 46 001 M 49 516 M 49 516 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 165 028
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,84 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 516
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.12%98 567
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.47%46 713
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.79%45 810
ENGIE3.48%36 100
RWE AG-6.40%31 171
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer