  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:45 2022-09-01 am EDT
11.95 EUR   +0.08%
07:44aUK Government Confirms $809 Million Investment in EDF's Sizewell C Nuclear Plant
MT
07:43aBlackstone, Carlyle Take Different Sides on Oil-And-Gas Investment -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
07:34aUK to invest 700 million pounds in new nuclear plant in PM Johnson's swansong
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK to invest 700 million pounds in new nuclear plant in PM Johnson's swansong

09/01/2022 | 07:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dogs walk on the beach near Sizewell Nuclear Power Station as the sun sets on Sizewell in Suffolk, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain will invest 700 million pounds ($809.13 million) in EDF's planned Sizewell C nuclear plant, his last major policy announcement before stepping down from the role next week.

The investment comes as Britain strives to be more energy independent after a surge in oil and gas prices following the war in Ukraine has left millions of households facing fuel poverty this winter.

Ramping up nuclear energy production would in the longer term reduce the country's reliance on natural gas, which made up around 45% of British electricity production last year.

"We need to ... get on with Sizewell C," Johnson said, speaking at Sizewell in Suffolk, eastern England. "In the course of the next few weeks, I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line."

However, it would be years before the plant is operational. The Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, which is also being developed by French energy group EDF, has faced repeated delays and billions of pounds in cost overruns.

The Hinkley plant is currently expected to start in 2027, a decade later than originally promised.

EDF has said Sizewell C would benefit from being "a near replica" of the 25 billion-26 billion pound ($28.90 billion-$30.06 billion), Hinkley plant, and predicted it would cost around 20% less than Hinkley.

The UK government also hopes to find private investors for the project and has launched a new funding model which it hopes will make the project more attractive.

Under the regulated-asset-base (RAB) model, companies building new plants would be paid during the construction phase, cutting down their development risk and allowing them to secure cheaper financing for the projects.

Critics of RAB say it will leave taxpayers liable for any cost over-runs and delays during construction.

($1 = 0.8650 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Muvija M in London, editing by Susan Fenton)

By Muvija M and Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.08% 11.945 Real-time Quote.20.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.19% 94.19 Delayed Quote.28.14%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.43% 425.5081 Real-time Quote.142.41%
WTI -1.20% 88.265 Delayed Quote.22.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 86 343 M 86 960 M 86 960 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 934 M -10 934 M
Net Debt 2022 70 473 M 70 976 M 70 976 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 586 M 44 905 M 44 905 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,94 €
Average target price 11,32 €
Spread / Average Target -5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.84%44 905
SEMPRA ENERGY24.71%51 852
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.72%45 924
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.55%38 566
ACWA POWER COMPANY108.33%34 034
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-2.26%32 107