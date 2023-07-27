Press release

Date: 27 July 2023

Notification of availability of Half-year financial report at 30 June 2023

EDF announces that its half-year financial report at 30 June 2023 has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF).

The half-year financial report is available on the Company's website www.edf.fr/financein section "Financial results".

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas. Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.