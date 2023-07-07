NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Paris, July 7, 2023

Electricité de France Announces the Final Results of its Tender Offer as of the Expiration Date

Electricité de France (the "Company") hereby announces the final results of its offer to purchase for cash any and all (the "Offer") of its $1,500,000,000 Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes (the "Notes"), which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 6, 2023 (the "Expiration Date").

The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase dated June 6, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"), the date of the commencement of the Offer. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Early Participation Results

As announced by the Company on June 21, 2023, $901,449,000 of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes was validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 20, 2023 (the "Early Participation Date") and was accepted for purchase by the Company. The settlement for the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date took place on June 22, 2023.

Expiration of the Offer

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 6, 2023. According to information provided by the Information Agent and Tender Agent, $2,910,000 of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes was validly tendered after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date.

All Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date have been accepted for purchase. No Notes tendered after the Expiration Date will be accepted pursuant to the Offer.

Holders whose Notes were validly tendered pursuant to the Offer after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase by the Company will receive $945.00 per $1,000 of principal amount of Notes (the "Purchase Price").