Electricité de Strasbourg - Droits de vote au jour de l'avis de réunion de l'AGM du 28 juin 2024

06 Jun 2024 15:16 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

STRASBOURG(ELECTRICITE D

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1260611_Info_droit_de_vote__date_avis_convocation_BALO_AG_2024_.pdf

Source

ELECTRICITE DE STRASBOURG

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

ELEC.STRASBOURG

ISIN

FR0000031023

Symbol

ELEC

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ÉS - Électricité de Strasbourg SA published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 13:21:07 UTC.