    EGCO   TH0465010005

ELECTRICITY GENERATING

(EGCO)
Electricity Generating : EGCO Group Ready for a New Role as ‘LNG Shipper' to Import 200,380 Tons of LNG a Year

07/22/2021 | 04:38am EDT
Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group gets ready to start a new role as 'LNG shipper'. The company recently submitted a revised plan to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for the first LNG shipment by the end of 2021 and plans a full-capacity import in Q3/2022. The imported LNG will feed its 3 gas-fired power plants including Banpong power plant, Klongluang power plant and EGCO Cogen Replacement power plant. This import of LNG will support the fuel cost management for power generation and offer investment opportunities for EGCO Group in fuel business.

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group's President, said, 'EGCO Group is thrilled to start a new role as a LNG shipper after the ERC approved the LNG shipper license, allowing for EGCO Group to import up to 200,380 tons of LNG per year with 10 years validity to fuel our three SPP power plants. We recently notified to ERC our revised plan for the first LNG shipment by the end of 2021. The actual shipment will be subject to ERC's consideration whereas the supply of full capacity is expected to proceed in Q3/2022 hereafter. The LNG supply sources are under negotiation which are expected to come from Asia and Africa regions.'

Those three SPP power plants comprise Banpong power plant with a total installed capacity of 256 MW in Ratchaburi using 54,000 tons of LNG per year, Klongluang power plant with a total installed capacity of 122 MW in Pathum Thani using 27,000 tons of LNG per year, and EGCO Cogen Replacement power plant in Rayong which its PPA will expire in 2024, with an installed capacity of approximately 100-120 MW using 119,000 tons of LNG a year.

'EGCO Group's new role as the LNG shipper will support our core power generation business in terms of fuel cost management of those power plants. Moreover, this will position EGCO Group for new investment opportunities in fuel business', added Mr. Thepparat.

About EGCO Group
EGCO Group presently has a total equity contracted capacity of 6,016 MWe consisting of 29 commercially-operated power plants with total equity contracted capacity of 5,695 MWe, and 2 power projects under construction representing total equity contracted capacity of 321 MWe. The power plants and projects are located in 8 countries including Thailand, Lao PDR, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States, which generate electricity from a various fuel sources such as natural gas, LNG, coal, biomass, hydro power, solar energy, wind power, geothermal energy and fuel cell. In addition, there are two energy-related businesses under construction which are the oil pipeline extension to the Northeastern region and the EGCO Rayong Industrial Estate Development Project.

Disclaimer

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
