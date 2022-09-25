Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Electricity Generating
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGCO   TH0465010005

ELECTRICITY GENERATING

(EGCO)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-09-22
172.50 THB   -0.29%
09/25ELECTRICITY GENERATING : EGCO Group Successful Acquires 10% Additional Shares in “Chaiyaphum Wind Farm” and “Theppana Wind Farm”
PU
09/09ELECTRICITY GENERATING : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/26Electricity Generating Public Company Limited Announces Dividend for the Period Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on September 23, 2022
CI
Electricity Generating : EGCO Group Successful Acquires 10% Additional Shares in “Chaiyaphum Wind Farm” and “Theppana Wind Farm”

09/25/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group expands its renewable power generation business portfolio with the successful acquisition of 10% additional shares in "Chaiyaphum Wind Farm" and "Theppana Wind Farm" power plants in Chaiyaphum province. This acquisition enables EGCO to be the wholly-owner of those two wind power plants and the company will recognize the immediate earnings in proportion of its additional shares. Additionally, it will support the company's goal to achieve carbon neutral by 2050.

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group's President, disclosed that "EGCO has successfully acquired additional 10% of the common shares in Chaiyaphum Wind Farm Company Limited and Theppana Wind Farm Company Limited, which operate "Chaiyaphum Wind Farm" and "Theppana Wind Farm" power plants respectively, from the existing minority shareholders. The transaction was completed with share transfer on 22 September 2022, resulted in EGCO's 100% ownership in the two wind power plants."

The "Chaiyaphum Wind Farm" wind power plant is located in Subyai district, Chaiyaphum province. The power plant, commercially operated in 2016, has a total installed capacity of 80 MW and sells its net electricity output to Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) under a non-firm PPA for Small Power Plant (SPP) scheme. Meanwhile, the "Thappana Wind Farm" power plant with an installed capacity totaling 7.5 MW is located in Thepsathit district, Chaiyaphum province. It started commercial operation in 2013 and sells its net electricity output generated to Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) under non-firm PPA for Very Small Power Plant (VSPP) scheme. Furthermore, both power plants operate efficiently with high availability and the machines are well-maintained in a good condition. They are placed in potential and good locations where wind blows throughout the year.

"The additional investment is in line with EGCO Group's "Cleaner, Smarter and Stronger to Drive Sustainable Growth" business direction in support of the global low-carbon objectives. It will support the company's mid-term goals to increase the portion of renewable energy to 30% of the total generating capacity and reduce carbon emission intensity by 10% within 2030. Our ambitious goal is to achieve carbon neutral by 2050," added Mr. Thepparat.

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 02:44:00 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 38 176 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2022 12 420 M 331 M 331 M
Net Debt 2022 92 456 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,00x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 90 815 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 172,50 THB
Average target price 224,88 THB
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Managers and Directors
Thepparat Theppitak President & Director
Somkiat Suttiwanich Chief Financial Officer
Kulit Sombatsiri Chairman
Paisan Mahapunnaporn Independent Director
Anya Khanthavit Independent Director
