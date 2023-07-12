Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group and BIG signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in development and utilizing hydrogen for electricity generation activity which is environmentally friendly and reduces carbon emission. The feasibility study result will be applied in EGCO Group's power plants in order for the company to achieve low-carbon society mission while increasing clean energy business opportunities.

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, President of EGCO Group, said that EGCO Group is driving business toward a sustainable low-carbon society. The company's short-term goal is to reduce carbon emissions intensity by 10% within 2030 and the long-term goal is to achieve Net Zero by 2050. To achieve this, hydrogen will be promoted as a key fuel for power generation. It is believed in hydrogen's potential as an alternative source of energy. It has high capability to support the energy transition from fossil fuel to green energy. We are encouraging the use of various clean fuels and supporting new power generation technologies in order to reduce greenhouse gas emission.

"The cooperation between EGCO Group, which has over 31 years of experience in power business, and BIG, which has outstanding expertise in industrial gas and commercial hydrogen market for 35 years, will definitely enable both companies to achieve their mutual goals of achieving low-carbon society. This will also add value and expand clean energy technology cooperation in the future. EGCO Group will apply the feasibility study result to our power generation using hydrogen fuel cell and clean energy produced within EGCO Group. We hope this will encourage the company to generate electricity using alternative fuel and advanced technology, which will reduce carbon emission," said Mr. Thepparat.

Mr. Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, revealed that BIG, a subsidiary of Air Products Company, is committed to sustainable development in Thailand. It is a leading innovator in industrial gas and technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for climate change mitigation, as well as the largest hydrogen producer in Thailand. We firmly believe that hydrogen plays a significant role in addressing climate change issues. BIG is dedicated to promoting and emphasizing the production and use of low-carbon hydrogen in which Air Products, BIG's parent company in the United States, is the global leader in hydrogen innovation for sustainability and the largest producer of low-carbon hydrogen worldwide. This includes the utilization of hydrogen for energy storage, as a clean energy source for the industrial sector, and in transportation applications. We are confident that this collaboration will combine the expertise of both organizations to develop the electricity and power industry towards a sustainable low-carbon society.

About EGCO Group

EGCO Group currently has a total contracted capacity of 6,202 MWe (including both power plants that already started commercial operations, and projects under construction). Total capacity from renewable energy is as high as 1,249 MWe (or 20% of the total power capacity), which includes biomass, hydropower, solar power, wind power, and fuel cells. The company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for 3 consecutive years. Its power plants and other projects are located in eight countries, namely Thailand, Laos PDR, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and USA. In addition, its energy-related businessesinclude the Extension of Petroleum Pipeline System in Northeastern Project ("TPN"), "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Development Project, the license to source and supply natural gas in Thailand, financial technology company ("Peer Power"), innovation research and development company ("Innopower").