Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group appointed Dr. Jiraporn Sirikum as the President, a director, and a member of sub-committees, namely Investment Committee, Risk Oversight Committee, and Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, replacing Mr. Thepparat Theppitak who has become the Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The appointment will be effective from 1 May 2024, according to the Board of Directors' resolution at meeting No. 5/2024 dated 12 April 2024.

Dr. Jiraporn Sirikum has expertise and vast experience in power business and energy innovations as well as strategic business planning. Prior to this appointment, she held the position as EGAT's Acting Governor and has been a director at EGCO Group since 2022, enabling her to acquire necessary qualities and become ready to take the role as the President of the company. Her insight about EGCO Group's business direction and involvement in significant strategic projects would be strongly beneficial to her new role and mission to driving EGCO Group's sustainable growth.

Dr. Jiraporn will continue to execute EGCO Group's "Cleaner, Smarter and Stronger to drive sustainable growth" business direction. The company's future focus would be concentrated in investment and operations of high-quality gas-fired power plants, which is crucial to support the industry's transition towards clean energy. As part of this business direction, EGCO Group will also expand its renewable energy business portfolio up to 30% by 2030. Strong partnership in eight countries in which it operates business will enhance the company's competitiveness. EGCO Group will also focus on achieving the highest possible efficiency in over 40 power plants in its portfolio and energy-related business.

Dr. Jiraporn was earlier EGAT's Deputy Governor - Power Business. Previously, she took charge of Deputy Governor - Strategy, serving as EGAT's Spokesperson. She has obtained a PhD in Engineering (Industrial Engineering and Management) and Master's Degree in Engineering (Energy Planning and Policy) from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), and Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Industrial Engineering) from Khon Kaen University. She also attended various advanced executive training courses from leading institutes in Thailand and overseas.