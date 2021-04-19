Electricity Generating : 19 April 2021 The Resolutions of Shareholders' 2021 Annual General Meeting

No. EGCO 110/142

Date: April 19, 2021

Attn: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: The Resolutions of Shareholders' 2021 Annual General Meeting

Electricity Generating Public Company Limited ("EGCO") held the Shareholders' 2021 Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. through electronic device in accordance to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meeting B.E. 2563 including any other related rules and regulations. The Meeting considered and passed the resolutions as detailed below:

1. The Meeting approved the Minutes of the Shareholders' 2020 Annual General Meeting held on July 20, 2020 by the majority of shareholders attending the meeting and casting their votes

with the following voting results: Approved 376,984,108 votes, or 100.0000% Disapprove 0 vote, or 0.0000% Abstained 93,954 votes, Voided Ballots 0 vote,

2. The Meeting acknowledged the performance of the Company for the year 2020.

3. The Meeting approved the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, by the majority of the shareholders attending the meeting and casting their votes with the following

voting results: Approved 382,844,333 votes, or 100.0000% Disapprove 0 vote, or 0.0000% Abstained 15,000 votes, Voided Ballots 0 vote,

4. The Meeting acknowledged the payment of interim dividend for the first half-year operation of 2020 in the amount of 3.00 THB per share and approved the dividend payment from the second-half year operation performance of 2020 at THB 3.50 per share, totaling THB 1,843 million on April 27, 2021. As a result, the total 2020 dividend payment was THB 6.50 per share or THB 3,422 million.

