    EGCO   TH0465010005

ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EGCO)
  Report
Electricity Generating Public : 30 July 2021 Appointment of Director

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
No. EGCO 110/210

Date : July 30, 2021

Attn : President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Appointment of Director

Reference is made to the notification regarding the resignation of Ms. Choosri Kiatkajornkul from the Electricity Generating Public Company Limited ("EGCO")'s directorship and membership of the Investment Committee with effect on July 20, 2021.

In this regard, EGCO would like to inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Board of Directors in the meeting No. 8/2021 held on July 30, 2021 passed the following resolutions:

  1. That Mr. Nutthavutthi Chamchang was appointed as a director and a member of Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, and
  2. That the member of sub-committees was shuffled by changing Mr. Pisut Painmanakul from a member of Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee to a member of Investment Committee.

The appointment of director and members of the sub-committees mentioned earlier takes effect on July 30, 2021.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Thepparat Theppitak

President

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel. 0 2998 5020 - 27

Disclaimer

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
