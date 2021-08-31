Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Electricity Generating Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGCO   TH0465010005

ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EGCO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electricity Generating Public : EGCO Group aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 to support low-carbon society goal

08/31/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group announced the 'Net Zero Goal' or a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in support of the global low-carbon society trend. As part of its mid-term goal, EGCO Group aims to reduce carbon emission intensity by 10% within 2030.

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group's President, said that electricity generating and energy business generates high emission that causes Global Warming and Climate Change. Believing that 'a good start leads to a good result', EGCO Group has been playing an active role in preventing and solving this issue from the first step of business process. The Company has integrated this concept in balancing the sources of fuel used in electricity generating that also results in energy security, and continuously investing in renewable and clean energy years after years. The Company has established Thai Conservation of Forest Foundation (TCOF) over 20 years ago with regrowing important watershed forests in Thailand as its major task. The global energy trend is moving towards green energy and lower emission. Meanwhile, Thailand's National Energy Plan aims to achieve zero emission or carbon neutrality within 2065-2070. EGCO Group has, therefore, adjusted its business goal to better address such trend and plan.

'EGCO Group has set a new goal of achieving carbon neutrality within 2050. Our mid-term goal is to reduce carbon emission intensity by 10% within 2030 from the level achieved in 2020. This ambitious goal confirms our vision 'To be a major sustainable Thai energy company with full commitment to environment protection and social development support.'

To achieve this goal, EGCO Group has identified the 'Cleaner, Smarter and Stronger to Drive Sustainable Growth' direction. By 'Cleaner', the Company invests in environmentally friendly business and increases its operation efficiency to reduce carbon emission. 'Smarter' refers to commitment to enhancing power security and investing in New S-Curve business to cope with digital disruption. 'Stronger' means providing its shareholders with high returns through strong business partnership that nurtures mutual growth of all stakeholders.

Under this direction, EGCO Group will implement through the 4I Strategies - Invest, Increase, Improve and Innovate. 'Invest' means making investment in sustainably growing assets that generate satisfactory returns in the long run. This focuses on new environmentally friendly businesses, such as generating power from renewable energy, LNG, and New S-Curve businesses. 'Increase' refers to strengthening financial competitiveness. 'Improve' refers to upgrading operational performance and asset management to achieve international excellence level. Lastly, 'Innovate' means using innovation to drive sustainable business operation, enabling the Company to always be ready for any future change.

About EGCO Group
EGCO Group has currently a total equity contracted capacity of 6,016 MWe. This includes 29 commercially operating power plants with total equity contracted capacity of 5,695 MWe, and two power plants under construction representing total equity contracted capacity of 321 MWe. From the portfolio, the total power generated from renewable energy, including biomass, hydropower, solar power, wind power, thermal power and fuel cells, is 1,364 MWe.

EGCO Group's power plants are located in eight countries, namely Thailand, Lao PDR, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and USA. In addition, it has energy-related businesses, including oil pipeline extension to the northeastern region project and EGCO Rayong Industrial Estate Project, and has obtained the shipper license to source and supply Liquefied Natural Gas in Thailand.

Disclaimer

EGCO - Electricity Generating pcl published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:42aELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC : EGCO Group aims to achieve carbon neutrality by ..
PU
08/27ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16Electricity Generating Public Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend for ..
CI
08/16ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC : EGCO Group pays interim dividend at 3.25 baht pe..
PU
08/11ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC : EGCO Group posts over Bt2.7 billion operating pr..
PU
08/11Electricity Generating Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
07/30ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC : 30 July 2021 Appointment of Director
PU
07/30Electricity Generating Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/29ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC : Linden Cogeneration Announces Hydrogen Fuel Blen..
PU
07/22ELECTRICITY GENERATING : EGCO Group Ready for a New Role as ‘LNG Shipper' ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37 425 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Net income 2021 10 965 M 340 M 340 M
Net Debt 2021 71 514 M 2 218 M 2 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 95 027 M 2 928 M 2 947 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Electricity Generating Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 180,50 THB
Average target price 229,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thepparat Theppitak President & Director
Somkiat Suttiwanich Chief Financial Officer
Kulit Sombatsiri Chairman
Jaruwan Ruangswadipong Lead Independent Director
Paisan Mahapunnaporn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.23%2 928
NTPC LTD15.70%15 222
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED126.59%11 688
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.33%10 083
AC ENERGY CORPORATION2.22%7 062
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.40.00%6 370