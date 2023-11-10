Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (“Electriq” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, followed by a Q&A session, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Participants on the call will include Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer and Petrina Thomson, Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information, webcast registration, and Q&A instructions.

Conference date: Wednesday, November 15, 9:00 AM ET

Conference dial-in: (888)-350-3870

International dial-in: (437)-900-0985

Conference Call Name: Electriq Power Third Quarter Conference Call, ID #9507937

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, available through this Live Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/513319862.

Q&A Session instructions:

The company will respond to questions following the prepared remarks that are provided in advance from investors. Anyone wishing to participate in this Q&A session is encouraged to submit a question by the close of business Monday, November 13, 2023, via email to: pr@coreir.com with the subject “ELIQ Q&A, Q3 2023”. A replay will be available one hour after the call via the below information:

Conference Call replay: US Toll Free: (800)-770-2030

International Toll: (647)-362-9199

Replay Access Code: 9507937

Replay Access: 11/15/2023 – 11/29/2023 at 11:59PM ET

About Electriq Power

Electriq, founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. Electriq’s solutions deliver always-available, low-cost clean energy, even during intermittent outages and inclement weather. Those solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide their constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy, regardless of socio-economic status. For more information about Electriq, please visit electriqpower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110768719/en/