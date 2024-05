Electro Dunas SAA is a Peru-based company primary engaged in the distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company operates a concession area, which comprises the provinces of Ica, Pisco, Chincha, Nasca and Palpa in the Ica Region; Castrovirreyna and Huaytara in the Huancavelica Region, and Lucanas, Parinacochas, Paucar del Sara, Sara and Sucre in the Ayacucho Region.

Sector Electric Utilities