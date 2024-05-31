Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in developing advanced technology products and services for the global defense and space domains. It operates in two divisions: Defence Systems and Space Systems. The Defence Systems division specializes in technology for weapon systems optimization and integration, as well as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and C4 systems for land warfare. Its key products include remote weapon systems, vehicle turrets, high-energy laser weapons (directed energy), as well as fully integrated and modular counter-UAS and C4 systems. The Space Systems division includes all EOS space and communications businesses, and operates as two entities, Space Technologies, and EM Solutions. Space Technologies specializes in applying EOS-developed optical sensors and effectors to detect, track and characterize objects in space. EM Solutions delivers radio frequency (RF) and optical space communications technology.