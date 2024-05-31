Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited announced that Ms. Leanne Ralph has resigned as Joint Company Secretary, effective 31 May 2024. Ms. Melanie Andrews will continue as the sole Company Secretary for the Company in line with the Board's strategy to transition this role in-house.
