Electrocomponents : RS Components Strengthens Presence in APAC with Official Launch in Vietnam and Indonesia

22.09.20

Bespoke eCommerce platforms launched in Vietnam and Indonesia to support the growth of industrial sectors in both countries

Hong Kong, 22 September 2020: RS Components, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, strengthens its presence in Asia Pacific through the launch of bespoke eCommerce platforms for Indonesia and Vietnam, with local sales support backed by dedicated sourcing, customer service, and technical teams.

Both platforms are now available in local languages and will accelerate the brand's continued growth in Southeast Asia.

'We see many opportunities to partner with manufacturers in both Vietnam and Indonesia, two countries at the forefront of grounded industrial sectors in the region. In order to do so, we are building capabilities that will allow us to continue developing meaningful customer relationships throughout the region. This move paves the way for RS Components to consistently deliver a positive experience to our customers and cater to their evolving needs,' says Sean Fredricks, President Asia Pacific at RS Components.

The responsive websites provide customers access to over 60,000 products across the industrial and electronic ranges, from leading brands such as RS PRO, Schneider Electric, Phoenix Contact, FLUKE, TE Connectivity, and more. These products are in local stock in Singapore for reliable and consistent delivery dates.

Designed with customer needs in mind, the eCommerce sites offer a personalised experience to help customers quickly find products and bundle options relevant to them. Both sites were built through best-in-class web technology, offering simple and intuitive navigation and a seamless purchasing experience.

Customers with complex industrial requirements can also save time searching and negotiating with multiple suppliers and simplify their procurement process by working with the RS Components team specialising in sourcing products not yet published on the websites.

Moreover, local sales staff provide end-to-end support to customers in Indonesia and Vietnam, with additional support from customer service and technical teams.

The RS Components Indonesia and Vietnam websites are now live.

