Electrocomponents : RS Components Strengthens Presence in APAC with Official Launch in Vietnam and Indonesia

09/22/2020 | 07:00am EDT

22.09.20

RS Components Strengthens Presence in APAC with Official Launch in Vietnam and Indonesia

Bespoke eCommerce platforms launched in Vietnam and Indonesia to support the growth of industrial sectors in both countries

Hong Kong, 22 September 2020: RS Components, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, strengthens its presence in Asia Pacific through the launch of bespoke eCommerce platforms for Indonesia and Vietnam, with local sales support backed by dedicated sourcing, customer service, and technical teams.

Both platforms are now available in local languages and will accelerate the brand's continued growth in Southeast Asia.

'We see many opportunities to partner with manufacturers in both Vietnam and Indonesia, two countries at the forefront of grounded industrial sectors in the region. In order to do so, we are building capabilities that will allow us to continue developing meaningful customer relationships throughout the region. This move paves the way for RS Components to consistently deliver a positive experience to our customers and cater to their evolving needs,' says Sean Fredricks, President Asia Pacific at RS Components.

The responsive websites provide customers access to over 60,000 products across the industrial and electronic ranges, from leading brands such as RS PRO, Schneider Electric, Phoenix Contact, FLUKE, TE Connectivity, and more. These products are in local stock in Singapore for reliable and consistent delivery dates.

Designed with customer needs in mind, the eCommerce sites offer a personalised experience to help customers quickly find products and bundle options relevant to them. Both sites were built through best-in-class web technology, offering simple and intuitive navigation and a seamless purchasing experience.

Customers with complex industrial requirements can also save time searching and negotiating with multiple suppliers and simplify their procurement process by working with the RS Components team specialising in sourcing products not yet published on the websites.

Moreover, local sales staff provide end-to-end support to customers in Indonesia and Vietnam, with additional support from customer service and technical teams.

The RS Components Indonesia and Vietnam websites are now live.

- ENDS -

About RS Components
RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last
financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark and IESA.

Further information is available via these links:
Twitter: @RSComponents; @designsparkRS
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/rs-components-asia-pacific/

RS Components
https://uk.rs-online.com/web
DesignSpark
www.rs-online.com/designspark
Electrocomponents plc
www.electrocomponents.com

Disclaimer

Electrocomponents plc published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 10:59:03 UTC
