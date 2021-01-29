Log in
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC

(ECM)
Electrocomponents : RS Components harvests solar energy in major expansion of European distribution centre

01/29/2021
Solar photovoltaic panels on roof of new 9,000 m² extension provide sustainable solution to help power RS's largest global distribution centre, and feed into the grid

LONDON, UK, 28 January 2021 - RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has placed sustainability as a priority in a €65 million expansion of its distribution centre (DC) in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. The installation of a major solar energy system on the roof of the new 9,000 m² building, which is due for completion in August 2021, is capable of generating 750 kWh of photovoltaic (PV) capacity daily to convert solar radiation directly into electricity, providing energy to the RS site and feeding power into the grid.

Since the first PV panels were put in place at the end of July, the site at Bad Hersfeld, which will become the largest of the company's 12 global DCs once the expansion has been completed, has resulted in significant solar energy production levels. In August 2020, for example, the first full month after the system was commissioned, when sunshine hours were at a peak, solar cell production generated more than 25% of the extended site's entire energy consumption

Debbie Lentz, President Supply Chain at Electrocomponents, commented: 'This investment in solar energy is an important step towards reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. On many days of the year, we can now be entirely energy self-sufficient at our Bad Hersfeld DC, utilising a 100% clean, renewable energy source.'

In addition to generating sustainable energy to power the RS site, the solar cells have been connected to the power grid since November via a local electricity provider for the feed-in of surplus energy.

'I am delighted that we are using the latest technology in every area of the project,' added Debbie Lentz. 'In the case of photovoltaics in particular, it is clear how the most modern solutions not only benefit us as the operator of the DC but also create a very practical connection between ecology and economy. The times when economic requirements and those of the environment were often irreconcilable are over, thanks to technical innovation.'

The expansion of the RS Bad Hersfeld DC will almost double the existing warehouse space at the site, with capacity to stock more than 500,000 products at this location alone. This will result in even faster delivery times to customers across the EMEA region and provide enhanced supply chain reliability.

To find out more about how Electrocomponents is investing in ESG across its business globally, please visit: https://www.electrocomponents.com/esg

-Ends-

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has eight operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos and Needlers.

For more information on RS, please visit the website at https://uk.rs-online.com/web/.

Editorial Contact:
Lynn Webster-Scott
Head of Group PR
Electrocomponents plc
lynn.webster-scott@electrocomponents.com

PR Agency Contact:
Janice Fenton
Account Director
Publitek
janice.fenton@publitek.com
+44 (0) 7774 725483

Further information is available via these links:
Twitter: @RSComponents; @designsparkRS
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/rs-components

RS Components
https://uk.rs-online.com/web/

DesignSpark
www.rs-online.com/designspark

Electrocomponents plc
www.electrocomponents.com

Disclaimer

Electrocomponents plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
