Electrocomponents : RS Components retains highest accolade for health and safety at work with ninth consecutive RoSPA Gold Medal Award

RoSPA Gold Award recognises companies around the world for their safety performance

LONDON, UK, 19 March 2022 - RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, has been awarded the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Medal for Occupational Health and Safety, making it the company's ninth consecutive Gold Award.

The RoSPA Awards is one of the most prestigious and recognised schemes in the world with almost 2,000 entries every year. Organisations that are awarded the RoSPA Gold Award demonstrate well developed occupational health and safety management systems and culture, outstanding control of risk and very low levels of error, harm, and loss.

RS' key achievement over the last year has been an all-accident frequency rate down by 57% in 2020/21. The company has an ongoing focus on safety and avoiding all preventable accidents, as well as a 2030 action plan for zero accidents within the business.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded our ninth consecutive RoSPA Gold Award and to be recognised by one of the most prestigious schemes in the world," said Debbie Lentz, President Global Supply Chain, Electrocomponents. "The health and safety of our team has always been our top priority and we are continuously working to ensure we have the highest health and safety standards implemented across our organisation."

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. We stock more than 650,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship c. 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the year ended 31 March 2021 reported revenue of £2.0 billion. Electrocomponents plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

For more information on RS, please visit the website at uk.rs-online.com/web/.

