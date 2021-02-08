Electrocomponents : Trading Update (Statement)

Highly Confidential

Electrocomponents plc today issues a trading update for the four-month period to 31 January 2021

LINDSLEY RUTH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED: "Revenue growth has improved in every region over the last four months as we have continued to build on our strong foundations to accelerate growth. We have ensured customer service remains our core focus. However, the heightened freight, labour and logistical costs we are experiencing are likely to persist at a time of ongoing investment in our proposition. Despite these pressures, our confidence in our strategy remains strong: customers are increasingly valuing our solutions-led and omni-channel proposition, strong operational capabilities and first-class customer service, which have continued despite the challenging times. This can be seen through the strong revenue growth and deepening customer relationships. So, whilst we remain cautious about the external environment, this positive revenue progress underpins our confidence in the Group's prospects and the significant growth opportunities in both revenue and margins we see over the medium term."

Like-for-like revenue change(2) Region Q1 to Jun 2020 Q2 to Sep 2020 4 months to Jan 2021 EMEA (13)% (3)% 7% Americas (9)% (7)% 10% Asia Pacific (4)% (1)% 11% Group (11)% (4)% 8%

Strong revenue performance across all regions with ongoing market share gains

Revenue growth has been strong during the period, although the exit rate softened slightly in EMEA UK delivered mid-single digit growth, with France slightly stronger and Germany positive The Americas has benefited from a wider product offer and adjustments to our sales-led process RS PRO continued to outperform the Group with 14% like-for-like revenue growth Total digital like-for-like growth was 6%, with Group web revenue increasing 8%

Full year profit expectations unchanged with stronger revenue growth offset by additional ongoing costs

We have focused on maintaining customer service whilst looking after the safety of our colleagues Ongoing gross margin impact of elevated freight costs, inventory provisions and regional mix Operating cost increases from freight, COVID-related labour costs and business continuity through Brexit RISE programme to simplify the Group on track; due to deliver £7 million of operational savings this year

Strong financial position supports organic and inorganic strategic growth opportunities

Ongoing financial focus delivering strong cash flow generation during the period



£180 million equity raise primarily to fund acquisitions, Synovos and Needlers, which are performing well

Enquiries: David Egan Chief Financial Officer 020 7239 8400 Lucy Sharma VP Investor Relations 020 7239 8427 Martin Robinson / Olivia Peters Tulchan Communications 020 7353 4200

