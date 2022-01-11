Electrocomponents : Trading Update (Statement)

11 January 2022, 7.00am

Electrocomponents plc today issues a trading update for its third quarter ended 31 December 2021

STRONG TRADING PERFORMANCE WITH ONGOING MARKET SHARE GAINS

LINDSLEY RUTH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED: "Our strong trading momentum continued into the third quarter, thanks to the exceptional effort of our people as we worked closely with our suppliers and customers in the challenging environment. Our product availability and breadth, service and solutions offer and omni-channel capabilities have driven further market share gains. As we enter Q4 we are mindful of external pressures, including the Omicron variant and supply chain constraints, although our better than expected Q3 trading means we expect full year profit to be slightly ahead of consensus estimate. We continue to take advantage of significant market share opportunities to drive further profitable growth."

Like-for-like revenue growth1 Versus 2020/21 (one year) Versus 2019/20 (two year) Region Q1 to Jun Q2 to Sep Q3 to Dec 9mths to Dec Q3 to Dec 9mths to Dec 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 EMEA 37% 22% 14% 23% 23% 20% Americas 40% 35% 37% 37% 49% 34% Asia Pacific 31% 31% 25% 29% 38% 32% Group 37% 26% 21% 28% 31% 25%

Our people are driving our strong performance with Q3 revenue growth well ahead of our markets

Q3 like-for-like revenue growth of 21%, a strong performance despite toughening comparatives.

Overall Q3 Group revenue grew 23% as acquisitions added 5% and trading days 1% offset by foreign exchange.

Our industrial product ranges, which are c. 75% of Group revenue, grew Q3 like-for-like revenue by 20%.

EMEA's performance reflects a greater focus on higher returning activities and customers. Each market is taking share with the strongest outperformance in Germany driven by the new management team and sales approach. Our German distribution centre expansion will support further operational benefits going forward.

Americas' outperformance reflects the investment we have made in driving a more proactive, digitally focused and sales-led culture, with strong availability and a wider product offer from our expanded distribution centre.

sales-led culture, with strong availability and a wider product offer from our expanded distribution centre. Asia Pacific is delivering strong market share gains in the industrial product ranges through a refocused sales process, greater digital penetration and increased inventory holding in the region.

Our own-brand, RS PRO, grew Q3 like-for-like revenue by 11%, due to significantly tougher comparatives.

Web Q3 like-for-like revenue increased by 27%, with like-for-like digital participation of 64%.

We are delivering sustainable improvements in adjusted operating profit margin

Gross margin gains are being driven by a tighter pricing and discount strategy and greater product management work, partly offset by regional and product mix.

Increasing average order values are supporting operating leverage and increasing returns.

Ongoing pressures from outbound freight, supply chain constraints and labour inflation.

Continued investment to drive market outperformance

Sustained investment in people, technological capabilities, product and service supports future growth.

One-off bonus in December to all permanent employees in recognition of their hard work and strong delivery.

Investigating opportunities to unlock further profitable growth and move from good to great operationally.

Committed to our environmental, social and governance 2030 goals and business opportunities.

Our cash generation remains strong, which is supporting our organic and inorganic growth ambitions.

Our full year profit performance is anticipated to be slightly ahead of consensus2 estimates

External challenges look likely to intensify in the fourth quarter as the COVID-19 Omicron variant impacts labour availability across suppliers, customers and our own operations.

However, given the better Q3 trading, we expect full year profit to be slightly ahead of consensus estimates.

Continued progress on our journey towards Destination 2025 mid-teens adjusted operating profit margin target.

1