ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC

(ECM)
Electrocomponents : ESG Presentation (Presentation)

04/07/2021
Electrocomponents' ESG approach April 2021

Overview

Building on our strong track record:

An ESG leader in global industrial distribution, ambition to be top tier across all sectors*

Strong track record in reducing our environmental impacts -

31% reduction in CO2 due to premises energy use since 2015**

Focus on education programmes to inspire future engineers and innovative solutions to key global issues

Extensive support for customers, colleagues, suppliers and our communities during COVID-19, embedded into BAU

Four impact pillars with 2025 targets and initiatives identified

Environment

Customers and suppliers

People and health & safety Community

Underpinned by strong governance, ethics and compliance

Aligned with our purpose and Destination 2025 strategy

ESG mission aligned with our purpose

ESG success factors being integrated into our five strategic priorities, group targets and key initiatives

Building alignment with strategic investment plans

  • See slide 18 for our leadership level performance in key ESG benchmarks
  • Emissions updated to reflect changes in reporting methodology and emissions factors

Our ESG approach addresses our most material issues

Materiality assessment conducted in January 2020 to identify key ESG issues

Customers, suppliers, our people,

shareholders, regulators, media and NGOs

engaged in the process

5 key material issue groupings identified:

• Environment

• Customers and suppliers

• People

• Community

• Governance, ethics & compliance

The materiality assessment combined with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals guided the development of our ESG plan, targets, KPIs and reporting

Our ESG approach at a glance

Our purpose and ESG mission:

Making amazing happen by inspiring a more sustainable world through

education and innovative solutions that improve lives

Four strategic impact pillars:

Environment

Customers and

People and health

Community

suppliers

& safety

Underpinned by:

2025 targets and initiatives Strong governance, ethics and compliance

Four strategic pillars

Environment

Customers & suppliers

People and health &

Community

safety

Our focus

Proactively limit our

Work with our suppliers to improve

Build a safe, inclusive and

Enable education and innovation

environmental impacts to tackle

the sustainability of our value

dynamic culture which enables

that improve lives and inspires

climate change and ensure our

chain and deliver innovative and

our people to bring their true self

future engineers

business grows sustainably

sustainable solutions for our

to work and thrive

customers

2025

Be 50% more sustainable by

Grow our customer NPS score

Increase our female leader

Targets in development for:

Targets

halving the intensity of our

to 70

population 2% year on year

new global charity

emissions, packaging, waste

Further ESG targets in

from baseline of 26% in 2019

partnership, volunteering and

and water impacts*

development

30% reduction in All Accident

education programme

rate*

Uplift our employee

engagement score to 77

Key

Energy and carbon reduction

Low carbon product ranges

Health & safety

Education for engineers of the

initiatives

- direct operations and fleet

Product sustainability flags

Diversity & inclusion

future

Packaging, waste & water

End to end ethical &

Employee engagement

Global partnership with

reduction

sustainable value chain -

Working practices, human

Engineers Without Borders and

Transport & logistics

sourcing, production,

rights, fair pay

new global charity partnership

optimisation

certifications, transport &

Volunteering

Environmental management

logistics, packaging, labour

systems & compliance

standards & human rights

Supporting 6

SDGS

*2018 baseline

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Electrocomponents plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 13:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
