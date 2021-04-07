Electrocomponents : ESG Presentation (Presentation)

Overview

Building on our strong track record:

 An ESG leader in global industrial distribution, ambition to be top tier across all sectors*

 Strong track record in reducing our environmental impacts -

31% reduction in CO2 due to premises energy use since 2015**

 Focus on education programmes to inspire future engineers and innovative solutions to key global issues

 Extensive support for customers, colleagues, suppliers and our communities during COVID-19, embedded into BAU

Four impact pillars with 2025 targets and initiatives identified

 Environment

 Customers and suppliers

 People and health & safety  Community

 Underpinned by strong governance, ethics and compliance

Aligned with our purpose and Destination 2025 strategy

 ESG mission aligned with our purpose

 ESG success factors being integrated into our five strategic priorities, group targets and key initiatives

 Building alignment with strategic investment plans