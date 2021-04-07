Electrocomponents : ESG Presentation (Presentation)

Electrocomponents' ESG approach April 2021
Overview
Building on our strong track record:
An ESG leader in global industrial distribution, ambition to be top tier across all sectors*
Strong track record in reducing our environmental impacts -
31% reduction in CO2 due to premises energy use since 2015**
Focus on education programmes to inspire future engineers and innovative solutions to key global issues
Extensive support for customers, colleagues, suppliers and our communities during COVID-19, embedded into BAU
Four impact pillars with 2025 targets and initiatives identified
Environment
Customers and suppliers
People and health & safety Community
Underpinned by strong governance, ethics and compliance
Aligned with our purpose and Destination 2025 strategy
ESG mission aligned with our purpose
ESG success factors being integrated into our five strategic priorities, group targets and key initiatives
Building alignment with strategic investment plans
See slide 18 for our leadership level performance in key ESG benchmarks
Emissions updated to reflect changes in reporting methodology and emissions factors
Our ESG approach addresses our most material issues
► Materiality assessment conducted in January 2020 to identify key ESG issues
► Customers, suppliers, our people,
shareholders, regulators, media and NGOs
engaged in the process
► 5 key material issue groupings identified:
• Environment
• Customers and suppliers
• People
• Community
• Governance, ethics & compliance
► The materiality assessment combined with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals guided the development of our ESG plan, targets, KPIs and reporting
Our ESG approach at a glance
Our purpose and ESG mission:
Making amazing happen by inspiring a more sustainable world through
education and innovative solutions that improve lives
Four strategic impact pillars:
Environment
Customers and
People and health
Community
Underpinned by:
2025 targets and initiatives Strong governance, ethics and compliance
Four strategic pillars
Our focus
Proactively limit our
Work with our suppliers to improve
Build a safe, inclusive and
Enable education and innovation
the sustainability of our value
dynamic culture which enables
that improve lives and inspires
chain and deliver innovative and
our people to bring their true self
future engineers
sustainable solutions for our
to work and thrive
2025
Be 50% more sustainable by
Grow our customer NPS score
Increase our female leader
Targets in development for:
to 70
population 2% year on year
new global charity
Further ESG targets in
from baseline of 26% in 2019
partnership, volunteering and
30% reduction in All Accident
education programme
|
Key
Energy and carbon reduction
Low carbon product ranges
Health & safety
Education for engineers of the
Product sustainability flags
Diversity & inclusion
future
Employee engagement
Global partnership with
Working practices, human
Engineers Without Borders and
rights, fair pay
new global charity partnership
|
|
|
*2018 baseline
